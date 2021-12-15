W3 AWARDS HONORS TWO WEBSITES DESIGNED BY AGENCYQ

WASHINGTON, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AgencyQ, a D.C.-based digital marketing and website design firm, has announced that two recent website projects have been selected as Silver winners of the 16th Annual w3 Awards. The awards recognize AgencyQ's redesign of UFP Industries (UFPI)'s commercial website and creating the American Nurses Association (ANA) Covid-19 Resource Center microsite.

AgencyQ was selected for Silver awards in the following categories:

Best Use of Video / Motion Graphics for Websites (UFPI)

Construction Websites (UFPI)

Crisis Communications for Websites (ANA)

Association Websites (ANA)

"It's an honor to be named among such an impressive group of agencies and firms from around the world," said CEO and Founder Sean Breen. "We strive to create meaningful digital experiences that serve people as individuals, and I'm proud that the results of our strong client relationships have been recognized in this way."

After undergoing a brand refresh, AgencyQ helped UFPI modernize their website to better reflect their new focus on certain market segments. By utilizing a component-based design approach and optimized customer journeys, AgencyQ created a personalized content layout across industry-specific site verticals, creating a seamless user experience while featuring unique content on each site.

To help ANA members navigate the Covid-19 crisis, AgencyQ developed a centralized hub to share up-to-the-minute information with nurses during the height of the pandemic. AgencyQ's enhanced analytics strategy and custom dashboards provide better visibility into how members use the site to deliver critical information to them more efficiently.

With more than 3,000 entries from around the world, the w3 Awards honor creative excellence on the Web. The w3 Awards are judged and overseen by the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts (AIVA), an invitation-only member-based organization of leading visual arts professionals. For more information about the awards, visit: www.w3award.com.

About AgencyQ:

AgencyQ is a full-service digital experience agency based in the Washington, D.C., area. By focusing on the moments that matter most, we create technology and user experiences that work in harmony to serve people as individuals. AgencyQ provides digital strategy and execution for technical development, customer experience, and digital marketing for government, non-profit, and Fortune 500 clients including Children's National Health System, National Institutes of Health, and Marriott to solve their most complicated digital engagement challenges. For more information, visit: www.agencyq.com.

Contact:

Sarah Simpson

202-776-9090

sarah.simpson@agencyq.com

View original content:

SOURCE agencyQ