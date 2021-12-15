SMArtX Advisory Solutions Expands OCIO Services with Publication of SMArtX Select Manager List

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SMArtX Advisory Solutions ("SMArtX"), a leading innovator in unified managed accounts (UMA) technology and architect of the SMArtX turnkey asset management platform ('TAMP'), today announced the expansion of its outsourced chief investment officer ('OCIO') services with the publication of the SMArtX Select list. The Select list is a subset of investment strategies currently on the SMArtX platform, identified through an extensive due diligence process headed by SMArtX's Chief Investment Strategist, Pascal Roduit.

(PRNewsfoto/SMArtX Advisory Solutions)

The list is determined through a proprietary methodology created by Pascal Roduit using a quantitative screening process to filter the 955 investment strategies down to approximately 80. The four-step screening process focuses on: the ability to generate alpha over a peer group benchmark; positively skewed risk/return profile distribution; downside and tail-risk management, and consistency of returns. SMArtX introduced the Select list to meet the demand of clients who were seeking a turnkey methodology to concentrate on a smaller strategy selection pool. It also provides the foundation for SMArtX Complete, SMArtX's preset investment portfolios, available exclusively on the SMArtX platform.

"SMArtX already requires managers to meet a specific set of pre-requisites to be on the platform in the first place," said Evan Rapoport, Founder and CEO of SMArtX. "For advisors allocating to third party strategies, the additional layer Pascal provides is exactly in line with the core functionality of a TAMP: streamlining operational efficiencies, enabling advisors to operate at scale, and putting more time back into their day to focus on their clients."

SMArtX has seen assets under management increase over 71% so far in 2021. This growth is driven by two main applications of its technology: the off-the-shelf TAMP offering with built-in OCIO services, which is constructed using SMArtX Advisory Solutions' proprietary UMA technology, and the ability to further deploy that tailored UMA technology through APIs to meet the mandates of large enterprises, RIA platforms, and hybrid broker-dealers.

"During my multi-decade tenure analyzing hedge funds for large institutions, I developed an extensive process based on the concepts of Omega and Risk Appraisal Drives Absolute Returns ("RADAR") methodology," said Pascal Roduit, Chief Investment Strategist. "Just like with so many other aspects of the SMArtX platform, we are always looking to bring institutional solutions to advisors in a simple, easy-to-use format."

About SMArtX Advisory Solutions

SMArtX Advisory Solutions is an award-winning managed accounts technology provider and manages SMArtX, a turnkey asset management platform ('TAMP'). SMArtX's API-first, cloud-native technology operates within a modular, micro-services architecture, providing clients a tailored solution catered to their unique specifications. SMArtX is available as an off-the-shelf TAMP for advisors seeking wider selection of investment product and ease of use, while automating the investment processes and simplifying the everyday tasks of managing client accounts. SMArtX also licenses its proprietary technology to enterprise firms looking to create, customize, or upgrade their existing managed accounts technology as a standalone or fully integrated solution. SMArtX is the managed account technology and TAMP platform of choice for multiple RIAs, broker-dealers, and asset managers. Learn more at www.smartxadvisory.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SMArtX Advisory Solutions