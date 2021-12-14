Light up the holidays with these six electrical safety tips Southern Trust Home Services suggests Roanoke homeowners practice caution when setting up Christmas decorations this season

ROANOKE, Va., Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The professionals at Southern Trust Home Services, a leading electrical, HVAC and plumbing company serving southwest Virginia, want Roanoke residents to enjoy the holiday season without incident and recommend that homeowners use caution when using electric items or candles to decorate their homes.

Southern Trust Home Services suggests Roanoke homeowners practice caution when setting up Christmas decorations this holiday season.

"Lighting up our homes and the Christmas tree is something many people look forward to during the holiday season, but decorators need to be aware of the dangers associated with running extension cords and wires throughout their house," said Ted Puzio, owner of Southern Trust Home Services. "In addition to the extra cords, people also use candles as decorations and may want to light a fire in a fireplace to create a cozy atmosphere. These are also potential fire hazards."

The Fire Prevention Safety Association (NPSA) says that nearly 1,000 housefires are caused by Christmas trees and other holiday decorations yearly.

Puzio said decorators should follow these tips to protect their home and family:

Don't use candles on the tree or near flammable objects. When choosing to use candles with open flames, make sure they are safely away from curtains, bedding, furniture or the Christmas tree. Battery-operated candles are a safer option if candles are needed to complete a decorative touch near flammable items. Keep live trees well-hydrated. Live trees can easily become brittle which makes them more flammable. When purchasing an artificial tree, decorators should make sure they purchase a fire-resistant model. Make sure the tree – live or artificial – is not touching an electrical outlet and use lights that are rated for use on trees. Take care when stringing lights. Avoid running too many extension cords and don't overload outlets with too many plugs to avoid an electrical issue. Make sure the lights are rated correctly for how they are intended to be used. When planning elaborate displays, consult a professional electrician about adding circuit breakers and outlets to increase capacity safely. Keep an eye on additional cords and wires. Do not run extension cords or lights under rugs or furniture or through places where the wire may become crimped, which can cause a short. Inspect all lights and cords for damage before use. Cords and wires are the source of more than half of all decorating-related fires and electrical issues during the holidays, according to the NPSA. Use a clean fireplace. Lighting a fire can be a cozy addition to a holiday theme, but if the home's fireplace is not used regularly, shows signs of damage or has not been cleaned recently, fireplaces should be avoided. Make sure the fireplace is clean and in good working condition before starting a fire. Turn off the lights. Put lights on a timer and always turn them off completely when leaving the home. Not only will this save on electric bills, it can also reduce the chances that a fire will start when no one is at home to monitor them.

"The team at Southern Trust wants our Roanoke neighbors to enjoy the holidays with their family and friends and stay safe from fires or electrical problems," Puzio said. "Following these tips should help you avoid those issues so you can make the most of your time with loved ones."

For more information, call Southern Trust Home Services at (540) 343-4348 or visit www.southerntrusthomeservices.com.

About Southern Trust Home Services

Founded in 1995 as Southern State Electric, Southern Trust Home Services provides residential plumbing, electrical HVAC services, drain cleaning and one day bath remodel services, including 24/7 emergency repairs, to homeowners in more than 60 cities throughout southwest Virginia. Roanoke's first to offer a lifetime guarantee on all recommended repairs, Southern Trust Home Services staffs dedicated, certified, licensed and insured, drug and criminal background checked technicians who provide timely, same-day services for a variety of home repairs, installations, and maintenance. An A Better Business Bureau accredited company since 2006, Southern Trust Home Services has financing available including 0 percent for 18 months, and Lifetime Repair Guarantee on stated repairs. To find out more, call 540-343-4348 or visit www.southerntrusthomeservices.com .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

865-977-1973

hripley@ripleypr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Southern Trust Home Services