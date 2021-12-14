Koddi Wins Silver in 11th Annual Best in Biz Awards

FORT WORTH, Texas, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Koddi has been named a silver winner in Most Resilient Company of the Year in the Best in Biz Awards, the only independent business awards program judged each year by prominent editors and reporters from top-tier publications in North America.

Koddi is a provider of adtech optimization and media management software and services, powering advertising programs that drive measurable revenue growth to the best brands in the world.

Koddi is a provider of adtech optimization and media management software and services, powering advertising programs that drive measurable revenue growth to the best brands in the world. The company's award-winning SaaS platform provides a robust network for brands to connect with consumers and drive more revenue through native sponsored placements, metasearch, and programmatic media campaigns. With the Koddi platform, marketers can fuel their growth and harness real-time intelligence to drive informed decision-making across their marketing and media activities.

2021 marked the 11th annual Best in Biz Awards and, following the havoc wreaked by the global pandemic, resoundingly confirmed that American business is back and stronger than ever before. The 11th annual program saw intense competition among more than 700 impressively strong entries from public and private companies of all sizes and spanning all geographic regions and industries in the U.S. and Canada, ranging from some of the best known global brands to the most innovative start-ups and irrepressible local companies. This year's judges were impressed with the winning companies' resilience and adaptability that allowed them to turn the challenges of the past 20 months into remarkable growth numbers, their exemplary dedication to their customers in matters small and large, and particularly, many winners' efforts to maintain and deepen their commitment to the environment and local communities.

"Koddi takes great pride in providing first-in-class engineering, product, and support for its clients – and also for its employees," said Nicholas Ward, President and Co-Founder of Koddi. "Our success is built on innovation and agility, skills which served our team well during the challenges of the pandemic. We are proud to be recognized for our efforts, and look forward to all that's to come."

Since the program's inception in 2011, winners in Best in Biz Awards have been determined based on scoring from independent judging panels assembled each year from some of the most respected national and local newspapers, TV and radio outlets, and business, consumer, technology, and trade publications in North America. Combining top editors' and reporters' unparalleled experience and expertise with the objectivity inherent in the journalistic ethos and further enhanced by the breadth of outlets represented, Best in Biz Awards judging panels are uniquely able to determine the best of the best from among the hundreds of competitive entries. The 2021 judging panel included, among others, writers from Associated Press, Barron's, Consumer Affairs, Inc., USA Today and Wired.

Best in Biz Awards 2021 honors were conferred in 100 different categories, including Company of the Year, Most Resilient Company, Fastest-Growing Company, Most Innovative Company, Best Place to Work, Customer Service Department, Executive of the Year, Finance Executive, HR Executive, Most Innovative Product, Enterprise Product, Best New Product, App, CSR Program, Environmental Program, Website and Newsletter of the Year. For a full list of gold, silver and bronze winners in Best in Biz Awards 2021, visit: http://www.bestinbizawards.com/2021-winners .

About Koddi

Koddi is a leading advertising technology partner with software and services designed to improve data-driven marketing and empower marketplace monetization for brands and publishers. The company's award-winning SaaS platform provides comprehensive solutions for brands and publishers to generate more actionable business intelligence and drive more revenue, accelerating speed to value without sacrificing experience. Backed by Koddi's people-driven approach, marketers and developers can fuel their growth and harness an enterprise-class advertising platform to drive informed decision-making across media and marketing activities. For more information, please visit https://www.koddi.com

About Best in Biz Awards

Since 2011, Best in Biz Awards has been the only independent business awards program judged by a who's who of prominent reporters and editors from top-tier publications from North America and around the world. Over the years, judges in this prestigious awards program have ranged from Associated Press to the Wall Street Journal and winners have spanned the spectrum, from blue-chip companies that form the bedrock of the global economy to some of the world's most innovative start-ups and nimble local companies. Each year, Best in Biz Awards honors are conferred in two separate programs: North America and International, and in 100 categories, including company, team, executive, product, and CSR, media, PR and other categories. For more information, visit: http://www.bestinbizawards.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Koddi