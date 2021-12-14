ADMARES and Porsche Consulting to continue global cooperation

HELSINKI, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ADMARES and the world's leading company in automated factory designs and company building, Porsche Consulting, have renewed their global and exclusive partnership agreement.

The two companies have been working together in designing the world's first automated and robotized factory of off-site manufactured building units and building the company since 2018. The plan is to roll out six ADMARES Smart Factories during the next five years.

– Our factories will be able to manufacture complete buildings at mass production volumes. There will be no need for a traditional construction site, since all building units are completed in a factory, says Mikael Hedberg, CEO at ADMARES.

Designing the future of the building industry

ADMARES' new revolutionary process will shorten construction times in the building industry by more than 70 percent.

With ADMARES' new manufacturing technology, only assembly line operators that can be trained in 2–3 weeks are needed.

Since all typical construction related tasks such as welding, cutting, painting, tiling will be performed by robots, production line workers won't need experience from the construction sector. With the patented off-site manufacturing technology, only foundation work is left to be done at the construction site.

Smart Factories are a groundbreaking combination of ADMARES product technology and Porsche Consulting production technology. ADMARES' strategic growth plan aims for building the first Smart Factory in the Middle East region and the next ones in the US and Europe regions.

ADMARES Group is a global leader in the digital transformation of the construction industry. We are industrializing, digitalizing and productizing the manufacturing of buildings. Our proprietary Smart Building technology allows whole buildings to be mass-produced at a factory by assembly line operators without any need for conventional construction labor.

