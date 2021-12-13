High Street Insurance Partners Successfully Acquires GTA Insurance Group

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- High Street Insurance Partners ("HSIP") announced today that it has acquired Nebraska-based GTA Insurance Group.

GTA Insurance Group provides comprehensive insurance and risk management solutions across Nebraska. It has an extensive agricultural practice and offers business and personal insurance, as well as benefits.

"We are thrilled to have GTA Insurance Group join HSIP," said Scott Wick, CEO of HSIP. "This represents over 30 new offices across Nebraska, which greatly expands our footprint in communities across the Midwest. More importantly, this partnership allows us to provide deep agricultural expertise to our clients."

Krae Dutoit, President, GTA Insurance Group commented, "We are excited to join HSIP. Together we will be able to better serve our clients, our employees, and our communities. We'll also be able to add new clients who will benefit greatly from this partnership and its shared, community focused philosophy.

HSIP is one of the fastest growing insurance brokerages in North America. The firm has now completed 83 acquisitions since forming the company in mid-2018.

About High Street Insurance Partners

High Street Insurance Partners (HSIP) is a full-service, independent insurance brokerage firm. Founded in 2018, the Traverse City, Michigan-based company provides a broad array of business insurance & risk management; employee benefits & human capital management; financial & retirement services; and personal insurance solutions delivered through community-focused agencies. HSIP employs over 1,700 insurance specialists & consultants in offices based in Arkansas, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Iowa, Maryland, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, & Washington. Additional information can be found at www.highstreetpartners.com.

View original content:

SOURCE High Street Insurance Partners