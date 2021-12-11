Investigation Alert: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is Investigating Securities Fraud Claims on Behalf of Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ: TGLS) Investors

RADNOR, Pa., Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is currently investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of investors of Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ: TGLS) ("Tecnoglass").

Tecnoglass, headquartered in Colombia, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America.

On December 9, 2021, Hindenburg Research published a report about Tecnoglass titled, "Cocaine Cartel Connections, Undisclosed Family Deals, And Accounting Irregularities All In One Nasdaq SPAC." The report raised several concerns regarding Tecnoglass' business stemming from Hindenburg's months-long investigation of the company which "included review of US and Colombian court records, securities filings, corporate registrations, property records, export records and media reports going back decades." The report "identified serious red flags regarding management and numerous undisclosed related party transactions that call the company's reported financial results into question."

Following this news, Tecnoglass shares fell over 40% in early morning trading on December 9, 2021.

