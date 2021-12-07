Johnston & Murphy Levels Up Workplace Communications With YOOBIC's Digital Solution

NEW YORK, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnston & Murphy, the legendary American footwear brand established in 1850, has adopted YOOBIC's all-in-one digital workplace platform across its 168 company-owned retail locations. The move will allow Johnston & Murphy (J&M) to modernize operations, improve employee experience using state-of-the-art digital technology, and deliver stellar customer experiences across its entire retail footprint.

A division of Genesco inc., Johnston & Murphy had previously relied on mass emails and lengthy PDFs to communicate with employees. After implementing YOOBIC companywide in just three months, the iconic shoemaker will now use YOOBIC's purpose-built app to manage two-way communication, keep track of tasks, and empower its hundreds of associates to provide best-in-class customer service.

One key advantage: the YOOBIC platform will support Johnston & Murphy's dazzling visual merchandising, helping to protect the company's storied brand. By packaging merchandising instructions in easy-to-access videos and bite-size content, the YOOBIC app enables Johnston & Murphy associates to quickly access the information they need, take pictures of displays for reporting purposes, and receive real-time updates as campaigns or promotions change across the course of their workday.

Store supervisors and managers based at corporate offices can also provide targeted directives to specific categories of associates, ensuring that teams get the guidance they need without being distracted by irrelevant content. That's especially important during the COVID-19 pandemic, since it enables managers to provide up-to-date information about safety and sanitation policies that are continuously evolving from one location to the next.

Using a streamlined mobile interface, YOOBIC also enables information to flow in real-time from store associates back to regional teams and corporate offices, with clear performance tracking and effortless data-driven reporting. Underperforming stores can be flagged promptly, and findings from store visits can easily be shared both with store managers and with corporate offices to drive compliance and promote continuous improvement.

"At Johnston & Murphy, we're proud of our brand history and we want our retail associates to become part of the legend. That starts with prioritizing our retail associates, and empowering them to become ambassadors for the Johnston & Murphy brand and deliver unrivaled experiences wherever customers meet us," said Heather Marsh, VP of Customer Experience at Johnston & Murphy.

"Johnston & Murphy is a beloved American brand, and we're thrilled to be helping them to continue delivering amazing experiences and live up to their legend in the modern era," said YOOBIC CEO Fabrice Haiat. "By investing in its employees and giving them cutting-edge mobile tools, Johnston & Murphy is building out the retail infrastructure needed to drive continuing success for many decades to come."

About YOOBIC

YOOBIC is an all-in-one digital workplace for frontline teams. Our mobile app gives business leaders and frontline teams the performance tools they need to work, learn and communicate - all in one place. With digitized task management, streamlined communications and mobile learning, YOOBIC drives operational excellence while drastically improving the frontline employee working experience. 200+ global brands including Boots, Burgerfi, Lancôme, Lacoste, Logitech, Peloton, Puma, Vans and Sanofi trust YOOBIC solutions to improve operational consistency and agility, get real-time visibility into multi-location business execution, and improve their customer experience. To learn more about YOOBIC visit www.yoobic.com or follow us on LinkedIn .

About Johnston & Murphy

A division of Nashville-based Genesco Inc., Johnston & Murphy is an iconic American brand with a rich heritage that inspires its design aesthetic. Johnston & Murphy offers modern interpretations of classic styles to men and women who appreciate beautiful and functional products made with premium materials, great craftsmanship and enduring quality. Founded in 1850 and headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, Johnston & Murphy products are available in more than 2,000 global retail and wholesale locations and at johnstonmurphy.com.

