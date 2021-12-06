Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd Announces New Website Launch

XIAMEN, China, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ – Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd ("Pop Culture" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: CPOP), a hip-pop culture company in China, today announced the launch of its redesigned website at http://cpop.cn/.The redesigned website features the Company's branding elements, adopts a unified visual identity, displays the Company's latest organizational structure and embeds the investor relations page.

The Company seeks to provide a better user interface experience to the partners, customers, and investors who are interested in Pop Culture. With a more streamlined and accessible website design, visitors are able to access the content in a more seamless and user-friendly manner.

Mr. Zhuoqin Huang, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Pop Culture, commented, "The new website will update more detailed information about our company, including our key intellectual properties, operating data that highlight our key achievements over the years, and the three core business groups following our structure upgrade as well as our latest news, allowing visitors to understand our company more intuitively. The 'CPOP' domain name reflects our stock ticker symbol, which also implies what we will be promoting and developing in the future, namely, Chinese hip pop culture. We will continuously strive to help more people understand that Asia not only has Korean and Japanese popular music, but also Chinese popular music. This is the first step for us to realizing our corporate vision of becoming world's top hip-pop cultural content producer."

About Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd

Headquartered in Xiamen, China, Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd is a hip-hop culture company. The Company aims to promote hip-hop culture and its values of love, peace, unity, respect, and having fun, and to promote cultural exchanges with respect to hip-hop between the United States and China. With the values of hip-hop culture at its core and the younger generation as its primary target audience, the Company hosts entertainment events, operates hip-hop related online programs, and provides event planning and execution services and marketing services to corporate clients. The Company has in recent years focused on developing and hosting its own hip-hop events. For more information, visit the Company's website at http://ir.cpop.cn/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including the further spread of the COVID-19 virus or new variants thereof, or the occurrence of another wave of cases and the impact it may have on the Company's operations and the demand for the Company's services, and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to," or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and its other filings with the SEC.

