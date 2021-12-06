Planet Fitness Returns As Presenting Sponsor Of Times Square's Iconic New Year's Eve Celebration Ring in the New Year with a Focus on Physical and Mental Wellness

HAMPTON, N.H., Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Planet Fitness, one of the largest and fastest-growing global franchisors and operators of fitness centers with more members than any other fitness brand, announced today that it will again return as the presenting sponsor of Times Square's New Year's Eve celebration for the seventh consecutive year, in partnership with Times Square Alliance and Countdown Entertainment.

Planet Fitness returns as the presenting sponsor of Times Square’s New Year’s Eve celebration for the seventh consecutive year, in partnership with Times Square Alliance and Countdown Entertainment.Revelers will return to Times Square to ring in a “Judgement Free” 2022 with festive purple and yellow New Year’s Eve party hats complete with a silky material with gold beads hanging from a holographic brim.

Revelers will return to Times Square to ring in a "Judgement Free" 2022 with festive purple and yellow New Year's Eve party hats complete with a silky material with gold beads hanging from a holographic brim. Planet Fitness will also be featured on the 50th anniversary of "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2022" on Friday, Dec. 31, beginning at 8:00 p.m. EST on ABC – with a presence in New York, Los Angeles and the show's first-ever Spanish language countdown in Puerto Rico – as well as on the Times Square's 2022 webcast throughout the night.

"This New Year's Eve, we're thrilled that the excitement and energy will be back in Times Square to ring in 2022," said Chris Rondeau, Chief Executive Officer at Planet Fitness. "As we look toward brighter days ahead given how the pandemic has impacted us all, it's imperative to remember that fitness is essential to everyone's lives and for strengthening us both mentally and physically. In starting the year off right by making health and wellness a priority, we encourage everyone to begin their fitness journey with us in 2022 and experience the feeling they get after a good workout at Planet Fitness. Exercise can boost your mood, improve sleep and even reduce the risk of anxiety and depression – work out and feel good at Planet Fitness in the New Year."

"We're thrilled to welcome Planet Fitness back as the presenting sponsor of Times Square New Year's Eve," said Jeffrey Straus, President of Countdown Entertainment. "We look forward to seeing Times Square transform into a sea of purple and yellow as we ring in the New Year."

"We are excited for Planet Fitness' return to Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest as we celebrate the show's 50th anniversary and, together, welcome 2022 as the ball drops in Times Square," said Jerry Daniello, Senior Vice President of Entertainment Brand Solutions for Disney Advertising Sales. "Planet Fitness has been with this ABC special event for many years and we are thrilled they are returning as the presenting sponsor of our 11:30 p.m. show."

In addition to its sponsorship on the big night, Planet Fitness invites everyone to submit their Confetti Wishes, a heartfelt "wish" for the New Year, at planetfitness.com/confettiwishes or at the Wishing Wall in the heart of Times Square now through Wednesday, Dec. 29. Each wish will be printed on a piece of actual confetti that will fly over Times Square at midnight on New Year's Eve, with strict health and safety guidelines being implemented for anyone writing their wish in-person.

"We look forward to once again ringing in the New Year with Planet Fitness as our presenting sponsor," said Tom Harris, President of the Times Square Alliance. "As people from around the world tune in to watch the Ball Drop, they will be greeted by a wave of purple and yellow across Times Square."

Planet Fitness offers extremely low prices and a variety of benefits, including a hassle-free environment, brand name cardio and strength equipment, fully equipped locker rooms, flat screen televisions and much more. Planet Fitness' top priority remains keeping its members and employees safe. Members will see first-hand the enhanced safety and sanitization protocols at its well-ventilated and spacious clubs, such as touchless check-in, increased sanitization every 20 minutes and a Crowd Meter on the Planet Fitness App – allowing members to check club capacity in real-time before even leaving the house – among a number of other procedures. The free Planet Fitness App, available to members and non-members alike, puts more than 1,000 exercises right in your pocket with routines for all levels and interests.

About Planet Fitness

Founded in 1992 in Dover, NH, Planet Fitness is one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers in the United States by number of members and locations. As of September 30, 2021, Planet Fitness had more than 15.0 million members and 2,193 stores in 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico and Australia. The Company's mission is to enhance people's lives by providing a high-quality fitness experience in a welcoming, non-intimidating environment, which we call the Judgement Free Zone®. More than 95% of Planet Fitness stores are owned and operated by independent business men and women.

About Times Square New Year's Eve

The Times Square Alliance and Countdown Entertainment are the organizers of Times Square New Year's Eve. The Times Square Alliance works to improve and promote Times Square so that it retains the energy, edge and distinctiveness that have made it an icon of entertainment, culture and urban life. Countdown Entertainment represents the owners of One Times Square and the New Year's Eve Ball.

