Leading Commercial Furniture & Interior Solutions Provider Empire Office Announces Planned Acquisition of DeKalb Office

NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Peter Gaslow, President and CEO of Empire Office, Inc. (www.empireoffice.com), a leading provider of curated furniture & interior solutions for commercial spaces, today announced it has entered into an agreement to acquire DeKalb Office Environments, Inc., establishing its local presence in Atlanta and Birmingham. The transaction will close on January 1, 2022, at which point, the DeKalb Office name will temporarily transition to DeKalb by Empire Office, along with an accompanying updated logo, website and brand identity.

With a proven 75-year history, Empire Office is a recognized leader achieving a long-standing ranking on the Crain's New York Business' list of the Largest Privately Held Companies in the New York area and being named as one of the 'Best Places to Work' by the Orlando Business Journal, among others. New York-headquartered Empire Office has grown its physical footprint significantly in recent years, first entering the Florida market in 2009 and expanding further in the state in three other subsequent acquisitions between 2012 and 2015. With the announcement of the DeKalb Office acquisition, Empire Office expands its reach within the Eastern half of the U.S., making it the largest firm of its kind in the country.

DeKalb Office has provided commercial interior solutions since 1952 and is a leader in the Healthcare and Education vertical markets. As the sole Steelcase dealership in Atlanta and Birmingham, the company has worked with approximately half of the Fortune500 companies headquartered in Atlanta. Throughout its history, DeKalb has been committed to supporting the local communities in which it operates since its inception.

"DeKalb has a great reputation in the Atlanta and Birmingham markets," Gaslow stated. "We believe building on the DeKalb heritage, while leveraging Empire's experience and broad reach, will enable us to offer next-level services and unparalleled support for the companies located within these markets."

Since 1984, DeKalb Office has been led by Owner and CEO John Rasper. Under Rasper's direction, DeKalb has built a reputation for being a creative, knowledgeable, and collaborative partner, providing innovative workplace solutions to a remarkably diverse client base. Throughout his career, John served on the Board of three local Chambers and was the Chairman of the Greater North Fulton Chamber. With the announcement of this acquisition, Rasper is also announcing his official retirement from the contract furniture industry.

"After 48 years in the industry, and 37 leading DeKalb in particular, I want to thank all of my colleagues, staff and business associates with whom I've had the distinct pleasure of working with over the years," Rasper said. "With Empire at the helm, I have no doubt there will be great things ahead for our clients and partners in the years to come."

"As a company, we are thrilled to welcome the DeKalb team into the Empire Office family," Gaslow said. "John has done an excellent job of steering DeKalb for many years, enabling it to become the successful and respected organization it is today. We wish him all the best as he enjoys a very well-deserved retirement."

Currently located in Alpharetta, GA and Birmingham, AL, the physical locations of the DeKalb showrooms and warehouses will remain unchanged in the immediate future. Apart from John Rasper, most of the current local managers and staff will also be retained in the same or similar roles.

New York-headquartered Empire Office is the largest commercial furniture & interior solutions provider in the world, with over 75 years of experience. Counting among its clients the world's premier corporations, including 33 of the top 100 Fortune500 companies, Empire provides its customers with unparalleled service and support across all 50 states. Empire Office is recognized as a Steelcase Premier Partner and supports a list of more than 500 manufacturers. We partner with best-in-class architects, designers, brokers, craftsmen and manufacturers to deliver proven workspace solutions. With creative and cost-effective results, we address business challenges and activate brands.

