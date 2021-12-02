Fractal Appoints Sangeetha Chandru as Chief Practice Officer for Retail

NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fractal, (fractal.ai), a global provider of artificial intelligence and advanced analytics solutions to Fortune 500® companies, today announced the appointment of Sangeetha Chandru as Chief Practice Officer for Retail. Based out of Fractal's global headquarters in New York, Sangeetha will oversee global operations for the retail practice and help drive market growth with particular focus on developing the right capabilities and value to clients.

Sangeetha brings over two decades of experience to this role having served in progressive leadership positions with some notable global retail brands in both industry and consulting. She has deep expertise in leading and managing large scale retail transformations by leveraging insights to drive long term value creation. In the past 10 years, she has served on the executive leadership team of Sobeys as well as her most recent role as Partner, Deloitte Canada where she was their National Operations Transformation and Retail Consulting Leader.

"Sangeetha's longtime retail transformation experience will help take Fractal's retail practice to the next level of growth," said Pranay Agrawal, Co-founder & CEO, Fractal. "I could not be more excited to add her to our leadership team as we continue to expand to meet the needs of our retail clients."

"I am so incredibly excited to join Fractal at such a pivotal time for the retail industry. I am confident that the value we deliver through our capabilities will drive sustained growth for our clients," said Sangeetha.

Sangeetha holds a BA and MA from the University of Madras as well as a MS from Claremont Graduate University.

About Fractal

Fractal is one of the most prominent players in the Artificial Intelligence space. Fractal's mission is to power every human decision in the enterprise and brings AI, engineering, and design to help the world's most admired Fortune 500® companies.

Fractal's products include Qure.ai to assist radiologists in making better diagnostic decisions, Crux Intelligence to assists CEOs, and senior executives make better tactical and strategic decisions, Theremin.ai to improve investment decisions, and Eugenie.ai to find anomalies in high-velocity data & Samya.ai to drive next generation Enterprise Revenue Growth Management.

Fractal has more than 3,000 employees across 16 global locations, including the United States, UK, Ukraine, India, Singapore, and Australia. Fractal has consistently been rated as India's best companies to work for, by The Great Place to Work® Institute, featured as a leader in Customer Analytics Service Providers Wave™ 2021, Computer Vision Consultancies Wave™ 2020 & Specialized Insights Service Providers Wave™ 2020 by Forrester Research, and recognized as an "Honorable Vendor" in 2021 Magic Quadrant™ for data & analytics by Gartner. For more information visit fractal.ai

