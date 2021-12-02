AE Industrial's Cross-Fire & Security Acquires NISCO, a Provider of Fire Alarm and Life Safety Solutions Across the Northeastern United States AE Industrial Completes Second Add-on to its Fire and Life Safety Services Platform

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cross-Fire & Security Co., Inc., ("Cross-Fire"), a full-service life safety company specializing in the design, engineering, installation, maintenance, monitoring and servicing of state-of-the-art fire and life safety systems, announced today it has acquired NISCO, Inc. which is comprised of Northeast Integrated Systems and Northeast Fire Systems, Inc (collectively "NISCO" or "the Company"), a provider of fire alarm and life safety solutions across the Northeastern United States. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

NISCO marks the second add-on acquisition completed by Cross-Fire, a fire and life safety services platform established by AE Industrial Partners. Cross-Fire announced the addition of Alarm & Suppression, Inc. ("A&S") on November 30, 2021, and is actively seeking additional acquisitions to expand its capabilities and geographic footprint.

Founded in 1982 by James Yantosca, Sr. and Sheryl Yantosca, NISCO has grown to become a leader in critical fire alarm and life safety solutions for commercial customers in Massachusetts and New Hampshire, serving the education, commercial, office, healthcare and pharmaceutical end markets. Through Northeast Integrated Systems, the Company provides project management and on-site support services to engineers, contractors, and end-user project managers. Among the services provided by Northeast Fire Systems are fire alarm detection system installation, testing, maintenance and upgrades; sprinkler system testing and maintenance; life safety testing, integration and consulting; and central station monitoring services. With offices in Malden and Worcester, MA, NISCO is a Premier authorized engineered systems distributor of Honeywell's Notifier products and was previously named a Notifier U.S. Distributor of the Year. NISCO will continue to be led by its President James Yantosca, Jr.

"We are fortunate to have identified another strong player in fire and life safety services that creates significant scale for Cross-Fire in the Northeast," said Peter Schumacher, Partner at AEI. "NISCO has an outstanding reputation for customer service, which is supported by one of the most knowledgeable technical teams in the industry. We're confident that the addition of NISCO to Cross-Fire will benefit both customers and employees alike."

Cross-Fire has partnered with key industry executives on this platform investment, including Kelly Romano, Chair of the Board, and Ed Cettina, Board Member. Ms. Romano, an AEI Operating Partner, has deep sector experience in fire & security and commercial building industries, including over 30 years in executive roles at United Technologies Corporation (UTC). Mr. Cettina most recently was the Global COO of the Construction Management business of AECOM, and previously worked for 24 years in senior roles at Tishman Construction.

"We have known the Yantosca family for more than 20 years and we're excited to finally work together to deliver the best solutions in the industry," said Brendan Doorly and Kevin Maguire, co-founders of Cross-Fire. "Coming on the heels of our acquisition of A&S last month, we are making strong progress in our mission to become a preeminent fire and life safety company offering a full suite of services."

"We look forward to partnering with Brendan and Kevin, two industry leaders whom our team has respected and known for many years," said James Yantosca, Jr. "With the backing of Cross-Fire and AE Industrial, NISCO will be better positioned to take advantage of the significant new opportunities in the industry."

"From my decades at Honeywell, I know first-hand that achieving Notifier Distributor of the Year is an impressive accomplishment, and I'm thrilled to be working alongside a top-tier team with a stellar reputation," said Robert V. Rex, Senior Vice President of Growth & Strategy, at Cross-Fire.

About NISCO

Founded in 1982 and based in Malden and Worcester, MA, NISCO is a leader in critical fire alarm and life safety solutions for commercial customers in Massachusetts and New Hampshire, serving the education, commercial office, healthcare and pharmaceutical end markets. For more information, visit www.northeastintegratedsystems.com and www.northeastfiresystems.com.

About Cross-Fire & Security Co.

Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Brooklyn, NY, Cross-Fire & Security Co. is a full-service life safety company specializing in the design, engineering, installation, maintenance, monitoring and servicing of state-of-the-art fire and life safety systems. Its dedicated team of highly skilled and certified project managers and technicians manage all aspects of a project, from the design phase through final inspection, using state-of-the-art solutions and technology. For more information and to see a sample list of Cross-Fire's projects, please visit www.cfsnyc.com.

About AE Industrial Partners

AE Industrial Partners is a private equity firm specializing in Aerospace, Defense & Government Services, Space, Power & Utility Services, and Specialty Industrial markets. AE Industrial Partners invests in market-leading companies that can benefit from our deep industry knowledge, operating experience, and relationships throughout our target markets. AE Industrial Partners is a signatory to the United Nations Principles for Responsible Investment and the ILPA Diversity in Action initiative. Learn more at www.aeroequity.com.

