10000 Black Interns to receive applicant coaching and development from Cappfinity

LONDON, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 10000 Black Interns programme is to receive coaching and development opportunities for all applicants thanks to a new partnership with HR tech company, Cappfinity.

The partnership will provide free access to Cappfinity's Strengths Profile assessment, as well as two strengths development sessions before applications to this year's series of internships closes. Two further sessions will then be provided later in the year to prepare for interviews.

This support will form part of the world class training and development opportunities made available through the 10000 Black Interns programme, with coaching provided to all applicants, regardless of whether they are successful in their applications.

More than 600 companies have signed-up to offer internship opportunities at their organisations, in the hope of attracting more diverse talent to their companies and encouraging more black people onto their boards.

Esther Odejimi-Uzokwe, Programme Director at 10000 Black Interns, explains:

"The initial success of the programme has meant we have grown from a starting goal of offering 100 internships, to 10000 in a short space of time.

"Coaching and development opportunities will help to ensure our applicants are confident and aware of their natural strengths prior to trying to secure an internship in their dream profession."

Nicky Garcea, Founder and Chief Customer Officer for Cappfinity, added:

"We're thrilled to be supporting black graduates to understand and realise their strengths to secure internships in their chosen careers. The programme has already achieved so much, and we're excited to be a part of the next chapter.

"Our support will focus on coaching and development using strengths. These are the things we are naturally good at and enjoy doing and when we use them, we become more engaged and much more confident in our abilities. That's why it's important for applicants to understand their own strengths when selecting careers that will best play to what they enjoy.

"Assessing for strengths in the hiring process, looks past experience, institutions and grades to get to the core of who candidates really are, as well as widening the talent pool for employers."

About Cappfinity

Cappfinity is the global leader in strengths-based assessment, providing award-winning recruitment and development solutions to forward-thinking companies.

