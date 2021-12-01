Powerful Partnership: Batteries Plus Donates 114,000 Batteries to Toys for Tots

HARTLAND, Wis., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second year in-a-row, Batteries Plus, the nation's largest and fastest-growing battery, light bulb, key fob and repair franchise, has partnered with Duracell to power over 100,000 toys this holiday season. Through a generous donation of 114,000 AA and AAA batteries, Toys for Tots will be able to provide complete toys to children in need this holiday season.

Through the second annual partnership with Duracell, Batteries Plus was able to continue its mission of supporting the hundreds of communities in which its stores operate. In addition to the battery donation from Batteries Plus corporate headquarters, the team also collected toys to gift to children during the holidays. Extending its reach even further, locally owned and operated Batteries Plus stores across the country also joined in to help the less fortunate by hosting toy drives at their stores as well. In total, over 70 stores across the country participated in the annual toy drive – donating thousands of toys to America's children.

"At Batteries Plus we have remained focused on our mission to be deeply-rooted part of the communities in which we serve," said Scott Williams, CEO of Batteries Plus. "From supporting first responders to helping in disaster relief, it is an honor to be a part of making a difference. The opportunity to help Toys for Tots in its efforts to bring joy to underserved children and communities this holiday season is extra special and we look forward to continuing our partnership for many years to come."

To celebrate the donation this year, Batteries Plus hosted an event on November 15th in which CEO Scott Williams presented SSgt. Jocelyn Penagos, U.S. Marine Corps, with the donated toys. With a handshake and a smile, SSgt. Penagos accepted the donation on behalf of the organization – a touching moment powered by the nation's largest battery franchise.

The unique partnership is a welcomed addition to the Toys for Tots mission. While the donated gifts are the foundation of the company's efforts, many of these toys require batteries which typically are not included, making this generous contribution from Batteries Plus and Duracell even more special.

"Finding a present under the tree on Christmas morning is an experience every child deserves," said retired Marine Colonel Ted Silvester, Vice President of the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation. "The generous support provided by Batteries Plus allows Toys for Tots to fulfill the Christmas holiday dreams of less fortunate children who otherwise might have been forgotten".

Toys for Tots will not distribute incomplete toys, and the organization considers a toy without the required batteries to be just that. The benefit of Batteries Plus and Duracell's donation is twofold: it makes any incomplete toys whole and allows Toys for Tots to use available dollars to purchase more toys versus batteries.

ABOUT BATTERIES PLUS:

Batteries Plus, founded in 1988 and headquartered in Hartland, WI, is a leading omnichannel retailer of batteries, specialty light bulbs and phone repair services for the direct-to-consumer and commercial channels. The retailer also offers key programming, replacement and cutting services. Through a nationwide network of stores, the company offers a differentiated value proposition of unrivaled product selection, in-stock availability and customer service. Batteries Plus is owned by Freeman Spogli, a private equity firm based in Los Angeles and New York City. To learn more about one of Forbes®' Best Franchises to Buy in America, visit https://www.batteriesplusfranchise.com.

About Marine Toys for Tots

Toys for Tots, a 73-year national charitable program run by the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve, provides happiness and hope to less fortunate children during each Christmas holiday season. The toys, books and other gifts collected and distributed by the Marines offer these children recognition, confidence and a positive memory for a lifetime. It is such experiences that help children become responsible citizens and caring members of their community. Last year the Marine Toys for Tots Program fulfilled the holiday hopes and dreams of 7 million less fortunate children in over 800 communities nationwide. Since 1947 over 265 million children have been assisted. The Marine Toys for Tots Foundation is a not for profit organization authorized by the U.S. Marine Corps and the Department of Defense to provide fundraising and other necessary support for the annual Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program. For more information, visit www.toysfortots.org.

About Duracell

Started in the 1920s, the Duracell brand and company was acquired by Berkshire Hathaway Inc. in 2016 and has grown to be the leader in the primary battery market in North America. The iconic Duracell brand is known the world over. Our products serve as the heart of devices that keep people connected, protect their families, entertain them, and simplify their increasingly mobile lifestyles. Our recharging technology allows consumers to live life without limits. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. is a $250B holding company owning subsidiaries that engage in diverse business activities. Visit www.duracell.com for more information; follow us on Twitter.com/Duracell and like us on Facebook.com/Duracell.

