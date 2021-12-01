$550 million investment vehicle, with capacity for approximately $1.6 billion of buying power, to focus on industrial real estate in the U.S.

Investcorp and Two Leading Sovereign Wealth Funds Establish Industrial Real Estate Venture $550 million investment vehicle, with capacity for approximately $1.6 billion of buying power, to focus on industrial real estate in the U.S.

NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Investcorp, a leading global alternative investment firm, in partnership with two leading sovereign wealth funds announced the formation of a new venture to acquire industrial real estate assets in the United States. This partnership provides the ability to acquire a critical mass of institutional-quality assets in premier logistics markets, in order to benefit from extraordinary operating fundamentals and tailwinds in the industrial space.

"We are pleased to partner with two premier global institutional investors to continue building our industrial presence across the U.S.," said Herb Myers, Co-Head of Real Estate, North America. "The increasing pace of e-commerce adoption, especially throughout the pandemic, has demonstrated growing demand for last-mile logistics. This venture positions us well to expand our national industrial footprint in an asset class that we believe will continue to have strong fundamentals."

In October, Investcorp announced its latest industrial acquisition of 89 industrial properties, which grew Investcorp's U.S. industrial real estate holdings to approximately U.S. $2.8 billion across approximately 27 million square feet compromised of more than 385 buildings. Since 1996, Investcorp has acquired approximately 1,040 properties for a total value of $22 billion. According to Real Capital Analytics, Investcorp is the 3rd largest cross-border buyer of U.S. real estate, and 4th largest cross-border seller over 2019 and 2020.

In 2014-2015, Investcorp Real Estate leadership made the strategic decision to focus their real estate investments on the industrial and residential sectors. This venture will provide Investcorp with the ability to continue to increase its presence in the growing U.S. industrial segment.

About Investcorp

Investcorp is a global investment manager, specializing in alternative investments across private equity, real estate, credit, absolute return strategies, GP stakes and infrastructure. Since our inception in 1982, we have focused on generating attractive returns for our clients while creating long-term value in our investee companies and for our shareholders as a prudent and responsible investor.

We invest a meaningful portion of our own capital in products we offer to our clients, ensuring that our interests are aligned with our stakeholders, including the communities that we operate within, towards driving sustainable value creation. We take pride in partnering with our clients to deliver tailored solutions for their needs, utilizing a disciplined investment process, employing world-class talent and combining the resources of a global institution with an innovative, entrepreneurial approach.

Investcorp has today a presence in 12 countries across the US, Europe, GCC and Asia, including India, China and Singapore. As of June 30, 2021, Investcorp Group had US $37.6 billion in total AUM, including assets managed by third party managers, and employed approximately 430 people from 45 nationalities globally across its offices. For further information, visit www.investcorp.com and follow us @Investcorp on LinkedIn , Twitter and Instagram .

Media Contacts:

Investcorp

Katherine Segura

1 973 908 4463

corpcomms@Investcorp.com

View original content:

SOURCE Investcorp