imaware Welcomes New President Paul Owen

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital health solutions company imaware, today announced Paul Owen will join the company as its new President. imaware offers advanced home-based tests and an API lab-connected infrastructure that enables providers, employers, and brands to offer personalized health screening and monitoring tools at scale.

As President, Owen will drive imaware's vision and strategy for continued growth as the company has seen an increased demand for home-based tests and the need for personalized digital health solutions.

Owen is a demonstrated leader and innovator, drawing from his vast experience in the biotech, genetics, pharmacogenetics and digital industries in key executive leadership roles. Most recently, he served as Chief Business Officer and COO for Kailos Genetics, which provides individual and organizational genetic testing and scientific solutions. Prior to Kailos, he served as the CEO of start-up OneOme, an innovator in precision medicine and pharmacogenetics, co-founded by Mayo Clinic.

"Paul brings a wealth of expertise which will be incredibly valuable as we continue to execute on imaware's strategic path. I am confident that imaware will benefit from his insights, judgment and direction," said CEO Jani Tuomi.

"At imaware, we continue to grow in lockstep with industry innovations to deliver the technology solutions our partners need to thrive, the modern and care-driven experience our patients deserve, and the verified knowledge the medical and scientific communities demand," said Owen. "I'm excited and honored to apply my time and experience to guide the next chapter for the company."

One of the only peer-reviewed leaders in home-based, small-volume testing, imaware offers peace of mind for patients and partners by anchoring their home-based tests in scientific credibility. Since its inception in 2018, the company has committed to working with leaders in the scientific community to ensure quality standards are met, so all patients have increased access to affordable, life-enhancing care through modern diagnostic solutions.

About imaware

imaware's mission is to empower the health of humanity by providing testing and technology solutions for healing at scale. imaware's patient facing platform offers scientifically validated home-based tests that screen and monitor a wide range of conditions across men's health, women's health, Coronavirus, allergic diseases, autoimmune diseases, preventative genetics, and more. imaware's technology solutions provides patients, providers, employers, and brands with access to a digitally native care model that includes logistics, CLIA/CAP certified laboratory analysis, telehealth support, and compliance expertise which provides a seamless user experience and convenient, reliable access to patient-first care. Learn more at www.imaware.health .

