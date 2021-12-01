GlobalMed Expands its Virtual Health Rental Program to Include More Offerings The CostSimplified® virtual health rental program expands offerings with newly added telehealth delivery stations and medical devices.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GlobalMed's CostSimplified® program allows organizations to adopt and provide virtual care delivery services for a low monthly fee. The model offers users an alternate financial means to access GlobalMed's market-leading virtual health stations, devices, and software platform.

The CostSimplified® rental program includes a telehealth station, a choice of medical devices, and the eNcounter® software platform.

Today's release announces the addition of GlobalMed's Transportable Exam Backpack and the TotalExam® Lite Exam Camera/Otoscope Kit to the CostSimplified program.

Each CostSimplified rental includes:

® Station, CAS Lite Station, Transportable Exam Station, WallDoc ® and the newly added Transportable Exam Backpack A choice of telehealth stations : ClinicalAccessStation, CAS Lite Station, Transportable Exam Station, WallDocand the newly added Transportable Exam Backpack

® 3 Exam Camera and Otoscope attachment, TotalExam Lite Exam Camera and Otoscope, TotalVitals ® , and USB Digital Stethoscope A choice of connected medical devices : TotalExam3 Exam Camera and Otoscope attachment, TotalExam Lite Exam Camera and Otoscope, TotalVitals, and USB Digital Stethoscope

eNcounter® telehealth software platform for customized workflows, multi-way video consults, and cloud-based storage

"Virtual health care delivery is about making care more accessible, not only for patients, but also providers," said Joel E. Barthelemy, GlobalMed founder and CEO. "Our CostSimplified program allows providers with a limited budget to quickly start or expand their virtual health program and begin to measure patient response and program ROI before committing to a long-term investment. There are no large upfront capital expenditures required so providers can begin delivering secure and responsible telemedicine almost immediately."

CostSimplified benefits providers in several ways:

Start small but get started. Start a telehealth program with a minimal budget and an affordable monthly payment without the burden of a large capital requirement.

Get started quickly. Get up and running in 6-8 weeks eliminating the longer time needed for a capital approval process.

Scalability. Affordably add to your initial rental offering as your virtual health use cases and patient demand grow.

Demonstrate ROI. Over time as you track patient utilization, you are better equipped to prove Over time as you track patient utilization, you are better equipped to prove telemedicine ROI

Get a fully integrated solution and support. You get all you need in virtual care technology from one vendor avoiding lower quality solutions from multiple sources.

Set up and training included. Get the support you need to set up and use your new solution without an extra cost.

Remote technical management. GlobalMed's support team remotely handles the technical management of your equipment and software, including upgrades.

You can learn more about the CostSimplified and any of the products offered within the program at GlobalMed.com.

About GlobalMed®

GlobalMed powers the world's most advanced virtual health technology platform and wellness applications that support a patient at any point in the continuum of care. Providers are enabled with integrated software and data-capturing tools to deliver a complete and accurate patient encounter for evidence-based treatment and improved patient outcomes. Providers looking to manage capacity, reduce costs, expand patient care and deliver responsible medicine will get all they need from one platform.

Specializing in both federal and commercial spaces, GlobalMed has enabled approximately 50 million consults in nearly 100 countries and on all continents, including Antarctica. Its highly secure virtual health platform has earned the U.S. Defense Health Agency's Authority to Operate on the DoD network. It is used worldwide from the VA and White House Medical Unit to rural American hospitals, correctional facilities, oil rigs, and even villages in Africa. Founded in 2002 by a Marine Corps Reserve Veteran still serving as CEO.

