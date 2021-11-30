You Are Recently Widowed. Now What? <span class="legendSpanClass">"Financial Help for Widows -- A Complete Resource" Helps Women Through the First Year of Widowhood</span>

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Francis Financial , a boutique wealth management and financial planning firm specializing in helping women who have lost a spouse or are going through divorce, has released " Financial Help for Widows – A Complete Resource ."

“Financial Help for Widows” provides support that recently-widowed women need to make good financial decisions during this difficult time.

Some women have always been in the driver's seat when it comes to family finances. For others, it's new territory.

This easy-to-read, step-by-step guide is a comprehensive resource to help widows navigate their financial life, especially during the first year after their spouse's passing, to move them toward greater financial confidence and security. The Guide also covers the physical and emotional manifestations of grief, and self-care during this very stressful life change.

"Your spouse's death may be one of the most traumatic events you'll ever experience. It often brings sadness, anger, pain, and grief, in all its forms," Stacy Francis, President and CEO of Francis Financial, a Certified Financial Planner™, Certified Divorce Financial Analyst®, Certified Estate and Trust Specialist (CES™), Certified Grief Recovery Specialist® and the Guide's author, said. "The sense of loss and the emotional pain that you are feeling may be profound. Know that you have our sympathies as you go through this challenging time, and we are here as a resource for you to lean on."

Put Your Team in Place focuses on building your team of professionals.

The Finances walks you through the steps you need to take to begin making financial arrangements for your spouse.

Self-Care is a gentle reminder to give yourself the compassion and acceptance you need as you process your loss.

"Some women have always been in the driver's seat when it comes to the family's finances. For others, this role is new territory," Ms. Francis continued. "Whatever your background and experience level with money, we are here to tell you that you can do this. As tempting as it may be to shut down and retreat during this intense and painful time, this moment is important, as certain decisions about your finances will either secure or jeopardize your financial future."

The Guide, co-authored by Avani Ramnani, Managing Director of Francis Financial, provides resources that help to collect and organize the information required to settle your spouse's estate, up to creating a plan to ensure that you can comfortably live out your retirement years without the fear of outliving your savings.

A complimentary copy of the Guide can be downloaded HERE

Francis Financial, Inc. is an independent fee-only boutique wealth management, financial planning, and divorce financial planning firm dedicated to providing ongoing comprehensive advice for women who are going through divorce or have lost a spouse. Please find us on: Facebook | Twitter | LinkedIn

