Aflac Incorporated to Present at the Goldman Sachs 2021 U.S. Financial Services Conference

COLUMBUS, Ga., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aflac Incorporated (NYSE: AFL) announced today that President and Chief Operating Officer of Aflac Incorporated Frederick J. Crawford and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Aflac Incorporated Max K. Brodén will participate in a fireside chat at the Goldman Sachs 2021 U.S. Financial Services Conference on December 7, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. ET.
The presentation will be webcast live. Please click here to register for the webcast at least 15 minutes prior to the presentation to download and install any necessary software. A replay of the presentation will be available for one year following the webcast. The replay may be accessed using the same web address.
ABOUT AFLAC INCORPORATED
Aflac Incorporated (NYSE: AFL) is a Fortune 500 company helping provide protection to more than 50 million people through its subsidiaries in Japan and the U.S., where it is a leading supplemental insurer by paying cash fast when policyholders get sick or injured. For more than six decades, insurance policies of Aflac Incorporated's subsidiaries have given policyholders the opportunity to focus on recovery, not financial stress. Aflac Life Insurance Japan is the leading provider of medical and cancer insurance in Japan where it insures 1 in 4 households. In 2021, Aflac Incorporated became a signatory of the Principles for Responsible Investment and was proud to be included as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere for the 15th consecutive year, Fortune's list of World's Most Admired Companies for the 20th time, Bloomberg's Gender-Equality Index for the second consecutive year and in the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index. To find out how to get help with expenses health insurance doesn't cover, get to know us at Aflac.com or Aflac.com/Espanol. Learn more about Aflac Incorporated and its commitment to ESG and social responsibility at investors.aflac.com under "Sustainability."
FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION
The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a "safe harbor" to encourage companies to provide prospective information, so long as those informational statements are identified as forward-looking and are accompanied by meaningful cautionary statements identifying important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those included in the forward-looking statements. The company desires to take advantage of these provisions. This document contains cautionary statements identifying important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected herein, and in any other statements made by company officials in communications with the financial community and contained in documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Forward-looking statements are not based on historical information and relate to future operations, strategies, financial results or other developments. Furthermore, forward-looking information is subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties. In particular, statements containing words such as "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "goal," "objective," "may," "should," "estimate," "intends," "projects," "will," "assumes," "potential," "target," "outlook" or similar words as well as specific projections of future results, generally qualify as forward-looking. Aflac undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements.
The company cautions readers that the following factors, in addition to other factors mentioned from time to time, could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements:
