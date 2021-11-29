Ruder Finn Hires Krystel Harb as U.S. Design Director

NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading Global communications agency, Ruder Finn, today announced that Krystel Harb has joined the agency as U.S. Design Director.

Krystel Harb

A seasoned design director, Harb brings nearly 15 years of experience delivering high level strategic thinking and innovative solutions to her clients and teams. As part of her commitment to creative problem solving, Harb oversees concept to execution to ensure her design work meets the highest standards of pixel-perfect, tailored and impactful experiences for the end-user. Harb has led integrated campaigns across print, digital, social, and emerging channels as well as rebranding and design efforts for large-scale, corporate identity systems. She has worked across a wide variety of clients across different sectors, such as Facebook, MINI, Amazon Web Services, EY, Forbes, Raymond James, and WebMD.

"Creative assets and digitally-centered experiences are a critical piece of how we develop truly unique and compelling stories, influence culture, and captivate audiences," said Harb, "and I am thrilled to bring my passion and skillset to Ruder Finn to help further enhance the already impressive work we do for our clients."

"Design and creative is at the heart of our legacy at Ruder Finn," said CEO Kathy Bloomgarden, "and I'm delighted that we are strengthening our leadership team with Krystel in an area which I envision will become even more critical to creating experiences in the future."

Harb will report to Lee Manning, Global Head of Design, and will help to lead and grow Ruder Finn's Global Design Team, with a specific focus in the US.

