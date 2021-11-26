NFT physical gallery BCA Gallery to open in Shanghai on Dec 24th

LONDON, Nov. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2021, the NFT market and the metaverse are exploding with global uncertainty while some innovative companies are practicing their social responsibility. As one of the most influential Art-Tech brands with an open mind, BCA Network provides premium digital assets with a better landing point for virtual migration from Web 2.0 to Web 3.0.

In March 2021, BCA held "Virtual Niche", the world's first crypto art exhibition at UCCA Lab. In April, BCA hosted "Crypto Migration: A Journey to Post-digital Microworld", crypto art educational project, with Tsinghua x-lab and Central Academy of Fine Arts(CAFA). In May, BCA initiated BCA Global Young Digital Art Scholarship Program. In July, BCA held "Al Colosseo" online NFT art exhibition, exhibiting striking works by top artists and sharing pioneering market insights with the audience and collectors. Moreover, in September, BCA collaborated with Punk.China to exhibit "Illustrated Handbook of Chinese Cryptopunks" at the 2021 China Blockchain Industry Summit. BCA also exhibited NFT artworks at WWART Expo Shanghai 2021.

In late 2021, BCA will enter into the field of offline galleries. BCA GALLERY, NFT offline gallery locates at the Central Garage designed by Derry in 1919 with other galleries in the Bund. Aiming to bring metaverse into reality, BCA GALLERY will create an excellent experience for the audience through offline exhibitions. BCA has shown an open-minded and revolutionary attitude to lead the industry - launching the "Virtual Butterfly" NFT blind box series with Dabeiyuzhou, the first Asian digital artist in Sotheby's; holding a series of digital art education activities with CAFA, one of the Asian top art academies; developing NFT art intelligence hardware and visual display terminals with Samsung; launching NFT car series with the creator of Porsche 911 Turbo S.

BCA Gallery will present the first exhibition "READY PLAYER #1" from 24th December 2021, with the metaverse as the exhibition theme. BCA has invited four secret young Asian digital artists to exhibit their works in each exhibition hall, with light tunnels connecting the rooms. Meanwhile, the exhibited NFT work and airdrop events will be on MetaOpus. Please stay tuned.

