Trulieve Proudly Announces Opening of Bradenton Dispensary

New dispensary will be the third Trulieve location in Bradenton

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States, today announced the opening of a new medical marijuana dispensary in Bradenton, Florida. The Bradenton location is Trulieve's 109th in the state and will begin serving patients at 9:00 am on Wednesday, November 24, 2021.

Trulieve invites the Bradenton community to join the grand opening festivities, which include complimentary breakfast from local restaurant, The Rustic Oven, St. Petersburg-based Craft Tee custom t-shirt printing, partner swag giveaways, and all-day deals. All registered patients will be eligible for a 25% in-store discount at the new Bradenton dispensary on opening day. All first-time Trulieve customers are eligible for a 50% new customer discount, both at the Bradenton location and dispensaries across the state.

ANNOUNCING: Trulieve Bradenton Dispensary Grand Opening

WHERE: 6722 14th St. W. Bradenton, FL 34450

WHEN: Wednesday, November 24th, 2021, at 9:00 am

As the state's leading medical cannabis provider, Trulieve's employees are experts in cannabis products and the process of becoming a medical cannabis patient. From those interested in applying for a card to patients already familiar with Trulieve's wide array of products, Trulieve's team looks forward to welcoming Bradenton-area patients to the new dispensary and serving patients at every point of the cannabis experience spectrum.

In stores and online, patients will find Florida's largest selection of THC and CBD products in a variety of delivery methods, including edibles, smokable flower, concentrates, tinctures, topical creams, vaporizers, and more. Trulieve also offers statewide home delivery, convenient online ordering, and in-store pickup.

For more information, or to learn how to become a registered patient, please visit Trulieve.com.

About Trulieve

Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S. operating in 11 states, with leading market positions in Arizona, Florida, and Pennsylvania. Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF.

To learn more about Trulieve, visit Trulieve.com.

