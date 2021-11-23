Legal-Bay Lawsuit Funding Cautions Travelers to Be Careful Over Busy Thanksgiving Travel Season Pre-Settlement Funding Company expects travel to be even more hectic this year with Covid derailing plans in 2020

MONTCLAIR, N.J., Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Legal-Bay Pre Settlement Funding Company announced today that their staff is preparing for the busy Thanksgiving and Christmas season when more holiday travelers are on the roads. Sadly, there is always an increase in automobile accidents and/or personal injuries this time of year, and more lawsuits filed because of them. Legal-Bay can help you obtain a loan against your pending car or truck accident settlement well in advance of your case going to trial.

This situation is particularly valuable for people in need of extra money for holiday shopping or travel-related expenses—especially those who've lost work due to injury—finding themselves even more strapped for cash just when they need it most.

Chris Janish, CEO commented on the company's readiness, "We have years of experience in handling large volumes of legal funding advances over the holiday season so that none of our clients will be left out in the cold. The bad weather this time of year adds peril to the excess of travelers on the road, and unfortunately causes additional motor vehicle accidents. We ask travelers to be even more cautious this year as this is our first Thanksgiving fully back since Covid."

Legal-Bay funds all types of lawsuits including slips and falls, premise liability, personal injury, and more. Their presettlement funding programs are designed to provide immediate cash in advance of a plaintiff's anticipated monetary award. The non-recourse law suit loans—sometimes referred to as loans for lawsuit or loans on settlement—are risk-free, as the money doesn't need to be repaid should the recipient lose their case. Therefore, the lawsuit loan isn't really a loan, but rather a cash advance.

