Last Chance for Animals Holds 35th Annual Fur-Free Friday Protest in Beverly Hills Rodeo Drive Retailers Urged to Stop Selling Cruelty

Last Chance for Animals (LCA) , with co-hosts Animal Defenders International, In Defense of Animals, Los Angeles Animal Save, The Animal Alliance Network, CompassionWorks International, and Orange County Animal Liberation, will be joined by artist E.G. Daily and countless supporters to protest the sale of fur products along Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills as part of the annual Fur-Free Friday observance on

November 26, 2021.

"In this time of heightened social and political awareness, killing animals for a piece of high-end, luxury clothing will not be tolerated. The cruel fur industry is destined to come to an end," said Chris DeRose, Founder and President of LCA. "Thanks to new legislative efforts across the country, our message is being heard loud and clear: killing animals for their fur has no place in modern society."

This year's Fur-Free Friday protest comes on the heels of efforts nationwide to stop the fur industry. Most recently in the U.S., the city of Ann Arbor, Michigan, banned the retail sale of new fur products. There is pending legislation in Massachusetts to ban the sale of new fur products statewide.

WHAT: Fur-Free Friday Protest on Rodeo Drive**

WHEN: Friday, November 26, 2021, from 10:45 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. PST

WHERE: Demonstrators will gather at Beverly Gardens Park at the northwest corner of N. Beverly Dr. and Santa Monica Blvd. in Beverly Hills before marching down Rodeo Drive along the protest route.

**Participants, including LCA Founder Chris DeRose, will be available for interviews before, during, and after the protest. To arrange one-on-one interviews, please contact campaigns@lcanimal.org.

ABOUT FUR-FREE FRIDAY:

Fur-Free Friday was founded in 1986. The demonstration—held on one of the busiest shopping days of the year—aims to educate the public about the animal cruelty on fur farms, speak out against the furriers and luxury brands that sell fur, and celebrate brands and retailers that have committed to going fur-free. LCA is urging retailers along Rodeo Drive to go fur-free immediately before the California state fur ban is enacted on January 1, 2023.

ABOUT LAST CHANCE FOR ANIMALS:

LCA is an international non-profit organization dedicated to eliminating animal exploitation through education, investigations, legislation, and public awareness campaigns. Since its formation in 1984, LCA has succeeded as one of the nation's pioneer animal advocacy groups. LCA's educational and public outreach programs have empowered the public to make positive changes for animals in their communities. For more information, visit https://www.lcanimal.org/ .

