Inspira Technologies Announces 2021 Third Quarter Financial Results In October 2021, Company increases cash balance by $9.4 Million due to investors Exercising Warrants; As of November 1, the company has $26 million in cash

RA'ANANA, Israel, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. Ltd. (Nasdaq: IINN, IINNW) (the "Company" or "Inspira Technologies"), a groundbreaking respiratory support technology company, announced today its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.

"We believe that the exclusive agreement signed with WAAS Group for the potential deployment of more than 1,000 ART systems in Spain and Portugal led our investors to express their support by exercising most of the warrants issued in our IPO at an exercise price of $5.50 per share. Due to the exercise of these warrants, the number of our outstanding ordinary shares has increased. This additional capital provides greater financial resources to support the Company's navigation of research and development, regulatory approval and the go-to-market pathway," stated Dagi Ben-Noon, Inspira Technologies' Chief Executive Officer.

Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021

Research and development expenses for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 were $1.7 million , compared to $2.6 million for the corresponding period in 2020. The decrease is a result of lower share-based compensation expenses, partially offset by the coverage of certain development expenses by a grant from the Israeli Innovation Authority.

Marketing expenses for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 , were $391,000 , as compared to none for the corresponding period in 2020. In 2021, the Company focused on marketing, brand awareness and exploring go-to-market capabilities.

General and administrative (G&A) expenses for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 were $3.4 million , compared to $1.3 million for the corresponding period in 2020. Expenses mainly consisted of $1 million in IPO expenses and related IPO fees and $1.8 million in ongoing G&A operating and share-based compensation expenses.

The net loss for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, was $6 million , compared to a net loss of $4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020.

Financial Results for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2021

Research and development expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2021 were $581,000 compared to $1.1 million for the corresponding period in 2020. The decrease is a result of lower share-based compensation expenses, partially offset by the coverage of certain development expenses by a grant from the Israeli Innovation Authority.

Marketing expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2021 , were $147,000 . As opposed to 2020 In 2021, the Company focused on marketing, brand awareness and exploring go-to-market capabilities.

G&A expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2021 were $2.2 million , compared to $488,000 for the corresponding period in 2020. The reason for the increase was due to IPO expenses and related IPO fees.

Finance income for the three months ended September 30, 2021 , was $5.1 million compared to $2 million for the corresponding period in 2020. The increase in finance income was due to measurement at fair value of the Company's financial equity liabilities to pre-IPO and IPO investors.

The Company's net profit for the three months ended September 30, 2021 was $2.2 million , compared to a net profit of $348,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2020.

Balance Sheet highlights

Cash, cash equivalents and short-term bank deposits were $17 million as of September 30, 2021, compared to $496,000 as of December 31, 2020 . The increase mainly reflects the IPO proceeds, less cash used in operations, during the nine months ended September 30, 2021 .

Financial liabilities at fair value totaled $3.4 million as of September 30,2021 , compared to $1.5 million as of December 31, 2020 . The financial liabilities represent the fair value of the Company's equity liabilities to pre-IPO and IPO investors.

As of September 30, 2021 , shareholders' equity totaled $13.3 million , compared to deficit totaled $1.7 million as of December 31, 2020 .

Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. Ltd.

Inspira Technologies is an innovative medical technology company in the respiratory treatment arena. The Company has developed a breakthrough Augmented Respiration Technology (ART), designed to rebalance patient oxygen saturation levels. The Company's ART technology potentially allows patients to remain awake during treatment while minimizing the need for highly invasive, risky and costly mechanical ventilation systems that require intubation and medically induced coma. The Company's product has not yet been tested or used in humans and has not been approved by any regulatory entity.

For more information, please visit our corporate website: https://inspira-technologies.com/

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

This press release contains express or implied forward-looking statements pursuant to U.S. Federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements and their implications are based on the current expectations of the management of the Company only and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements when it discusses the potential deployment of more than 1,000 ART systems in Spain and Portugal and its belief that the agreement with WAAS Group led its investors to exercise their warrants. Except as otherwise required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. More detailed information about the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company is contained under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Registration Statement on Form F-1 filed with the SEC, which is available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov .

UNAUDITED CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (US dollars in thousands)





September 30,



December 31,







2021



2020



















ASSETS

















Current Assets:

















Cash and cash equivalents



17,042





496



Other accounts receivable



725





188



Restricted cash



75





-



Total current assets



17,842





684























Non-Current Assets:

















Right of use assets, net



220





258



Property, plant and equipment, net



83





45



Total non-current assets



303





303



Total Assets



18,145





987























































September30,

December 31,









2021

2020



















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



















Current Liabilities:



















Trade accounts payables







90





3

Other accounts payable







590





549

Lease liabilities







170





180

Financial Liabilities at Fair Value







3,491





219

Total current liabilities







4,341





951























Non-Current Liabilities:



















Lease liabilities







53





95

Financial Liabilities at Fair Value







-





1,273

Loan from the Israeli Innovation Authority







450





372

Total non- current liabilities







503





1,740























Shareholders' Equity:



















Share capital and premium







28,351





8,053

Foreign exchange reserve







(380)





(635)

Share-based compensation







3,240





2,714

Accumulated deficit







(17,910)





(11,836)

Total equity







13,301





(1,704)

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity







18,145





987































UNAUDITED CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (US dollars in thousands)





For the Nine-Month

Period

Ended

September 30,

For the Three-Month

Period

Ended

September 30,



2021

2020

2021

2020

















Research and development expenses 1,685

2,599

581

1,143















Marketing expenses 391

-

147

- General and administrative expenses 3,425

1,328

2,215

488 Operating loss 5,501

3,927

2,943

1,631 Finance expenses (income) 573

73

(5,159)

(1,979) Loss (profit) before tax 6,074

4,000

(2,216)

(348) Taxes on income -

-

-

- Loss (profit) for the period 6,074

4,000

(2,216)

(348) Other comprehensive loss (profit), net of tax:













Items that will not be reclassified to

profit or loss:













Exchange profits(losses) arising on translation

to presentation currency 255

(652)

288

(637) Total comprehensive loss for the period 5,819

4,652

(2,504)

289



















CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (US dollars in thousands)

For the Nine-Month Period Ended September 30, 2021 (Unaudited):





Share

capital



Adjustments

arising from

translating

financial

operation



Grant

options



Accumulated

deficit



Total

Balance at January 1, 2021



8,053





(635)





2,714





(11,836)





(1,704)

Changes during the period:







































Loss for the year



-













-





(6,074)





(6,074)



Other comprehensive profit











255





















255



Total comprehensive loss











255













(6,074)





(5,819)



Financial liability conversion



10,041





-





-





-





10,041



Initial public offering



10,219





-





-





-





10,219



Options Exercise



38





-





(38)





-





-



Share-based compensation



-





-





564













564



Balance on September 30, 2021



28,351





(380)





3,240





(17,910)





13,301





For the Three-Month Period Ended September 30, 2021 (Unaudited):





Share

capital



Adjustments

arising from

translating

financial

operation



Grant

options



Accumulated

deficit



Total

Balance at July 1, 2021



8,091





(668)





3,138





(20,126)





(9,565)

Changes during the period:







































Profit for the period



-





-





-





2,216





2,216

Other comprehensive profit



-





288





-





-





288

Total comprehensive profit



-





288





-





2,216





2,504

Financial liability conversion



10,041





-





-





-





10,041

Initial public offering



10,219





-





-





-





10,219

Share-based compensation



-





-





102













102

Balance on September 30, 2021



28,351





(380)





3,240





(17,910)





13,301



