IMEC Announces Two Recipients of the 2021 IMEC Awards for Excellence Recognizing two healthcare organizations that continuously demonstrate their dedication to performance excellence.

PEORIA, Ill., Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2021 IMEC Silver Award recipients are high-performing organizations were evaluated against the Baldrige Excellence Framework by the IMEC Board of Examiners as part of the annual application process. Application scores and award determinations are made by the IMEC Panel of Judges.

Building competitive futures one organization at a time (PRNewsfoto/IMEC)

"The IMEC Awards for Excellence recognizes organizations in Illinois that are true role models of a commitment to enterprise excellence," said David Boulay, President of IMEC. "Our 2021 Silver Award recipients have driven awareness and performance improvement internally, while also making a positive impact on patients and professionals in the healthcare industry – in the midst of a global pandemic. These organizations highlight the positive impact that can come from having the right people and processes to build a culture and live out a stated mission."

The Silver Award for Excellence is granted to organizations that demonstrate a systematic and effective approach to continuous improvement as guided by the Baldrige Excellence Framework. IMEC Silver Award recipients show growth towards excellence in the areas of leadership, strategy, customers, measurement/analysis, workforce, operations, and results.

The 2021 IMEC Silver Award for Excellence recipients are:

Illini Community Hospital – Pittsfield

Illini Community Hospital is not-for-profit, 25 bed critical access hospital located in Pittsfield, Illinois and is a member of the Blessing Health System in Quincy, Illinois. Illini is committed to excellence, offering quality, comprehensive, and compassionate medical care, while placing a strong emphasis on community wellness. Illini continues to respond to the changing health care needs of the region's residents by keeping pace with technology and providing services that are convenient, accessible, and vital to providing excellent health care to the community.

The Joint Commission and Joint Commission Center for Transforming Healthcare – Oakbrook Terrace

Founded in 1951, The Joint Commission seeks to continuously improve health care for the public, in collaboration with other stakeholders, by evaluating health care organizations and inspiring them to excel in providing safe and effective care of the highest quality and value. The Joint Commission accredits and certifies more than 22,000 health care organizations and programs in the United States. An independent, nonprofit organization, The Joint Commission is the nation's oldest and largest standards-setting and accrediting body in health care.

The 2021 IMEC Board of Examiners – comprised of over 40 experts in business, manufacturing, education, healthcare and government – volunteered over 2,500 hours assessing applicants. The IMEC Panel of Judges validates the integrity of the IMEC Awards for Excellence process and determines recognition levels for each applicant. The panel is composed of experts from industries and geographic regions across the state.

For details on how your organization can benefit from IMEC services, visit www.imec.org or call 888-806-4632.

Learn about the Baldrige Performance Excellence Program at www.nist.gov/baldrige/.

About IMEC

IMEC is a team of improvement specialists dedicated to providing Illinois organizations with tools and techniques to create sustainable competitive futures. The experienced hands-on team at IMEC works closely with its clients to plan critical business improvements in the areas of Leadership, Strategy, Customer Engagement, Operations, and Workforce. IMEC leverages the Baldrige Excellence Framework as a foundation for driving organizational improvement and innovation across the state of Illinois. By providing a range of hands-on, goal-oriented solutions, IMEC leads organizations in their mission to improve business results and to create sustainable competitive futures. For more information, visit imec.org.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE IMEC