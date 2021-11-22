WPI-MANA Probing Potential of Quantum Materials

TSUKUBA, Japan, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The NIMS Quantum Materials Project is WPI-MANA's newly formed group for research into creating and exploiting quantum materials. Recently the Japanese government selected a number of priority research projects and has directed funds toward them. One of the fields of interest is quantum technology -- quantum computing, quantum information and so on -- related to the very small physical world, the quantum domain. WPI-MANA spoke to two scientists of the NIMS project:

Kazunari Yamaura, Group Leader, Nano-Materials Field, Quantum Solid State Materials Group, WPI-MANA; and Taichi Terashima, Group Leader, Nano-System Field, Quantum Material-Properties Group, WPI-MANA.

Q: First of all, could you describe your research for us?

Yamaura: I am focusing on developing quantum materials using high-temperature and high-pressure synthesis methods. These methods are advantageous to develop materials and properties in general. One target is to develop the quantum properties of polarized metals.

Since joining WPI-MANA, I have been researching polar metals, a kind of dielectric material. They were discovered a long time ago, and were considered as an unusual theoretical material. But recently they are sparking interest again and now we are thinking that they could be a new category of quantum material. The polarization can be controlled, oriented this way or that, using conventional electric techniques. And this polarization is connected to the surface state, the quantum state.

Terashima: My research involves finding ways to determine the Fermi surface of metals by quantum oscillation measurements and magnetotransport properties in magnetic fields. The Fermi surface, also known as the "face" of a metal, is a straightforward example of the nature of conduction electrons in a metal. The Fermi surface gives us a picture of how electrons will behave if some external stimuli are applied.

I have been working mainly on iron-based superconductors and rare-earth/uranium compounds, but since moving to WPI-MANA, I have been researching the Fermi surfaces of topological materials...

