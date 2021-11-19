Community Bankers Trust Corporation Announces Special Dividend

RICHMOND, Va., Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Community Bankers Trust Corporation (NASDAQ: ESXB), the holding company for Essex Bank, announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a special dividend of $0.0442 per share with respect to the Company's outstanding common stock. The dividend will be payable on December 2, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 29, 2021.

The special dividend is in addition to the Company's quarterly dividend of $0.07 payable on December 1, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 18, 2021.

About Community Bankers Trust Corporation and Essex Bank

Community Bankers Trust Corporation is the holding company for Essex Bank, a Virginia state bank with 24 full-service offices, 18 of which are in Virginia and six of which are in Maryland. The Bank also operates two loan production offices.

