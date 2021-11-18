SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds NPTN, RRD, MNR, and MCFE Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

(PRNewsfoto/WeissLaw LLP)

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and

would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning

this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.

WeissLaw LLP

305 Broadway, 7th Floor

New York, NY 10007

(212) 682-3025

(888) 593-4771

stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE: NPTN)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE: NPTN) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Lumentum Holdings Inc. Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, NPTN shareholders will receive $16.00 per share in cash for each share of NPTN common stock that they hold. If you own NPTN shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/nptn

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE: RRD)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE: RRD), in connection with the proposed acquisition of RRD by affiliates of Atlas Holdings LLC. Under the terms of the merger agreement, RRD shareholders will receive $8.52 per share in cash for each share of RRD common stock that they hold. If you own RRD shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/rrd

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE: MNR)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE: MNR) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Logistics Properties Trust. Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, MNR shareholders will receive $21.00 per share in cash for each share of MNR common stock that they hold. If you own MNR shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/mnr

McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ: MCFE)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ: MCFE) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by an investor group led by Advent International Corporation and Permira Advisers LLC, Crosspoint Capital Partners, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, GIC Private Limited, and a wholly owned subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority. Under the terms of the merger agreement, MCFE shareholders will receive $26.00 per share in cash for each share of MCFE common stock that they hold. If you own MCFE shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/mcfe

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP