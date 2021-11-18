Hollywood Music In Media Awards Announces Film And Other Visual Media Award Winners For 12th Annual HMMA Show INCLUDING NEW CATEGORY "Outstanding On-Screen Performance in a Film"

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hollywood Music in Media Awards (HMMA) announced today the WINNERS in Film and all music for visual media categories. Watch the recorded show at www.hmmawards.com Film winners in score, song, on-screen performance and other genre music categories include: DON'T LOOK UP, DUNE, NO TIME TO DIE, CODA, RESPECT, PARALLEL MOTHERS, and C'MON C'MON. Composer winners include many past Oscar winners and nominees including Hans Zimmer, Nicholas Britell, Alberto Iglesias, Rachel Portman, Mychael Danna, and Marco Beltrami. Songwriter winners include Adam Levine and Savan Kotecha, Billie Eilish, Finneas, and Rufus Wainwright. CODA won two awards: Outstanding Song for Independent Film "Beyond The Shore" and Outstanding on-screen Musical Performance of a song (original or pre-existing), for Amelia Jones as Ruby singing and signing "Both Sides Now", by Joni Mitchell, at her audition for Berklee School of Music. Non film award-winners included for Outstanding TV score Netflix's Korean Language hit show SQUID GAMES with acceptance speech from Seoul, Korea by composer Jung Jae-il. Film studio winners by the numbers: MGM 4, Apple 3, Paramount 2, Sony Pictures Classics 2, Netflix 1, Warner Bros. 1, A24 1, Discovery 1, and Focus Features 1. For TV, Netflix received the most awards.

The awards were presented Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at 5:30pm (PST). The HMMAs honors composers, songwriters, music supervisors and filmmakers for their work in music for film, television, and videogames.

Hollywood Music in Media Awards™ (HMMA) is the premier awards organization to honor original music (Song and Score) in all visual media from around the globe. The HMMA nominations have historically been representative of the nominees and winners of the Golden Globes, Oscars, Grammys and Emmys that occur months later. The Hollywood Music in Media Awards will feature music performances, celebrity presenters, tributes to music industry icons, awards for composers, songwriters and artists and the new category, Outstanding Onscreen Performance in a Film. The new category recognized an outstanding song (original or pre-existing performance). This award will be presented to the performer on screen.

Past HMMA winners who then won Oscars include Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross & Jon Batiste for SOUL, Hildur Guðnadóttir for JOKER, Ludwig Goransson for BLACK PANTHER, Alexandre Desplat for SHAPE OF WATER, songs from JUDAS & THE BLACK MESSIAH, LA LA LAND, A STAR IS BORN and more. The HMMA voters consist of select journalists, Oscar, Grammy, Golden Globe and Emmy voters. For a list of winners and nominees in all categories visit https://www.hmmawards.com/2021-music-in-visual-media-nominations/

SCORE - FEATURE FILM

DON'T LOOK UP (Netflix) - Nicholas Britell



SCORE - INDEPENDENT FILM

C'MON C'MON (A24) - Bryce Dessner & Aaron Dessner

SCORE - SCIFI/FANTASY FILM

DUNE (Warner Bros.) - Hans Zimmer

SCORE - INDEPENDENT FILM (Foreign Language)

PARALLEL MOTHERS (Sony Pictures Classics) - Alberto Iglesias

SCORE - ANIMATED FILM

THE ADDAMS FAMILY 2 (MGM / United Artists Releasing) - Mychael Danna and Jeff Danna

SONG - FEATURE FILM

"No Time to Die" from NO TIME TO DIE (Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer) - Written by Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell. Performed by Billie Eilish

SONG - INDEPENDENT FILM

"Beyond the Shore" from CODA (Apple) - Written by Nick Baxter, Siân Heder, Marius de Vries, Matt Dahan. Performed by Emilia Jones

SONG - ONSCREEN PERFORMANCE

Emilia Jones - "Both Sides Now" from CODA (Apple) written by Joni Mitchell.

SONG - ANIMATED FILM

"Good Mood" from PAW PATROL (Paramount Pictures) - Written by Karl Johan Schuster, Savan Kotecha, Oscar Gorres and Adam Levine. Performed by Adam Levine



SONG - DOCUMENTARY FILM

"Secret Sister" from REBEL HEARTS (Discovery+) - Written and performed by Rufus Wainwright

SCORE - HORROR FILM

A QUIET PLACE II (Paramount Pictures) - Marco Beltrami



SCORE - DOCUMENTARY

JULIA (Sony Pictures Classic) - Rachel Portman

