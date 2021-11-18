KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The first of its kind professional Axie Infinity tournament, FTX GalAxie Cup, welcomes VeraEsports by Verasity, AAVE Grants DAO, Defi Alliance and Team Salty as sponsors that aim to provide both gamers and viewers with an all-round exciting and immersive experience.

FTX GALAXIE CUP REINFORCES SPONSORS LINEUP WITH INDUSTRY HEAVYWEIGHTS

Organized by The Gaming Company (TGC), one of the leading esports marketing agencies across Southeast Asia, in partnership with FTX, a global cryptocurrency exchange, together with Hooga Hooga Gaming, Lorcan Gaming and Putra Gaming, the FTX Galaxie Cup opened for registrations last month, and will officially kick off on 27 November with its Influencer Tournament, followed by its Pro Tournament the following day.

As the main sponsor and official crypto exchange partner of FTX GalAxie Cup, FTX will be giving away a 10 USD bonus fee when viewers sign up . On top of that, they will also be giving away 100 USD Bonus Fees during the live shows on the 27th & 28th November 2021.

Joining the tournament as an exclusive broadcast and esports platform, VeraEsports users can collect points by watching the event. Viewers can then redeem points for VRA tokens, Axies, as well as other gaming focused rewards. "This partnership allows us to expand our reach to the gaming communities, while aligning with our mission to provide gamers with a platform that allows them to earn rewards for their engagement and participation. We look forward to achieving great things with TGC, FTX and the rest of the well-established partners," shares Maryam Mahjoub, Chief Marketing Officer, VeraEsports.

Coming onboard as the official Web3 accelerator partner, DeFi alliance aims to connect with the participating gaming guilds as part of its investment initiative. "We're delighted to partner with FTX GalAxie Cup, the leading Web3 esports minds leveraging the best Web2 practices," said Will Robinson, Head of the DeFi Alliance Accelerator.

AAVE Grants DAO, a community-led grants program with a focus on empowering a wider network of community developers, will contribute to the prize pool as well as airdrops for viewers of the tournament as the official DAO partner. Meanwhile, Team Salty, Malaysia's leading gaming and esports talent management agency, joins as the official media partner and its talents will participate in the showmatch, providing content that brings gamers and fans together.

FTX GalAxie Cup aims to strengthen and build strong communities for the game, and with these partners we can not only add value to the community, but to grow an esports ecosystem within NFT gaming. FTX GalAxie Cup will be live on the 27th & 28th November starting at 13:00 GMT+8 streamed on www.galaxiecup.com and www.veraesports.com so do tune in and experience the exhilaration!

About FTX

FTX is a cryptocurrency exchange built by traders, for traders. It offers innovative products, including industry-leading derivatives, options and volatility products, tokenized stocks, prediction markets, leveraged tokens and an OTC desk. FTX strives to be an intuitive yet powerful platform for all kinds of users, and to be the most innovative exchange in the industry.

To learn more about FTX, please visit: https://ftx.com/

FTX is not available to US residents or residents of other prohibited jurisdictions, as set out in its Terms of Service.

About VeraEsports

VeraEsports is a competitive esports and video streaming platform integrated with the fiat and digital asset economies. Layered on Verasity's blockchain platform, VeraEsports leverages its patented Proof of View technology to offer advertisers and sponsors an ecosystem free of fraud from bots and non-human views. VeraEsports is creating new social and economic opportunities for video gamers, teams, tournament organizers, viewers, and brands in the global esports industry. VeraEsports' revolutionary Watch and Earn program enables viewers to earn redeemable points just by watching their favourite tournament streams. https://veraesports.com .

About AAVE

Aave Grants DAO's mission is to build a thriving ecosystem of contributors to grow Aave. AGD has given out 38 grants worth $1.2m over a short period of 6 months. Grants funded include projects that protect Aave users from costly liquidations, bring zero collateral loans to Aave, productively deploy the Aave treasury, enable students to participate in governance, bring privacy to DeFi, stream tokens to contributors, and support ecosystem hackathons. AGD is always looking to hear from individuals or teams buidling to stengthen the Aave ecosystem - get started by viewing active RFPs or applying for a grant at aavegrants.org/.

About DefiAlliance

A community centric Web3 accelerator platform that helps startups source liquidity and support from a broad industry network, DeFi Alliance currently offers two accelerator programs targeting early stage startups building DeFi or Web3 game products.

About Team Salty

The brainchild of the aunties with backgrounds in gaming and esports as well as the skill sets to match, it was only a matter of time before a great idea was born. Starting out with a humble tech media platform called Salty News Network, the duo soon stepped up their game and formed a dedicated talent management division.



About The Gaming Company (TGC)

The Gaming Company is one of the leading marketing agencies in the esports industry across Southeast Asia. Since its inception in 2014, TGC offers 360-degree solutions which includes digital, creative, content, marketing and promotion, live production, event and talent management. With vast experience in esports, TGC's clientele ranges from both local and international brands such as Tencent, Hewlett Packard, Riot Games, Mountain Dew, and Nivea.

About Putra Isyraq (Putra Gaming)

Putra Isyraq is content creator making his name providing written guides to Axie Infinity games. He also streams and recently started making YouTube videos. Going full time in NFT and Axie Infinity, he led a small guild of Axie scholars as well as the Axie Malaysia community. His personality, contents and community revolve around providing educational knowledge and spreading good vibes!

About Hooga Hooga Gaming

Hooga Hooga Gaming is a gaming focused guild that specializes in competitive gaming. They provide the resources and tools to nurture talents and make them the stars of tomorrow.

About Lorcan

Open-minded and opportunistic, Lorcan is an advocate of the NFT play-to-earn scene. Consequently, Lorcan believes in the importance of a healthy community and strives to offer tons of opportunities, be it toward players or investors.

