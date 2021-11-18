ETS Announces New Learning Tool to Support Teacher Candidates Becoming Professional Educators

PRINCETON, N.J., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ETS announced today the launch of the Praxis® Learning Paths™ program, a new online, interactive course to help aspiring teachers strengthen their content, knowledge and skills as they take the next steps in their journey to becoming professional educators. The Praxis Learning Paths program — created by ETS, a nonprofit research, learning and assessments organization, and University Instructors, a leader in student and educator learning and training — meets teacher candidates where they are by offering them customized support and preparation for their Praxis® tests.

"We must continue to do all that we can to open the doors to classrooms for aspiring teachers," said Jason Carter, Executive Director of ETS® Professional Educator Programs. "The Praxis Learning Paths program will help teacher candidates become even better prepared to provide quality education for our children."

The first offering available is the Elementary Mathematics Course which provides support for the Elementary Education: Multiple Subjects Mathematics subtest (5003) and other Praxis elementary math tests. Prospective educators can take this self-paced, adaptive course in a setting and at a time that is most convenient for them. Additional courses will be offered in the future to support aspiring educators as they prepare for other Praxis tests.

"Our goal is to alleviate the national teaching shortage," said Andrew Feller, Director of University Instructors. "The Praxis Learning Paths program will provide much-needed support for aspiring teachers on their journey through state licensure into the classroom. We are excited to partner with ETS to leverage this solution for additional grade-level and content area exams soon."

The Praxis Learning Paths courses include diagnostics and a personalized learning map to help teacher candidates identify areas where they need additional preparation; dozens of interactive lessons with hundreds of questions and explanations; and a full-length practice test. For targeted support, one-on-one coaching is also available with math experts from University Instructors at an additional cost.

"We are proud to offer this new program to empower educators to feel prepared for their upcoming test day as they take the next steps in their journey," said Carter.

For more information on how to access a free sample of the course or to purchase the full course, visit the Praxis Learning Paths program web page.

