CryptEx Introduces No-Code Token Constructor for Fast and Safe Project Launch

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CryptEx, a security service for DeFi projects, has launched a token constructor to assist developers and owners of crypto projects in launching new projects. The token constructor allows for quick creation of BEP-20 or ERC-20 tokens, as well as RFI tokens, with built-in audit reports by HashEx and Paladin, and a number of additional functions.

It is a no-code solution that does not require the client to deal with the technicalities of token creation in any way while being highly customizable to suit the needs of various projects. The token constructor provides its clients with a number of benefits, including affordable costs, quick and easy launch process, security, and ready-made code base.

Aside from simply launching tokens, client projects can make use of several additional opportunities, including enabling liquidity lock-up in the smart contract, vesting tokens for a project's team, and even staking tokens. They can also choose to have the created smart contracts audited by two reputable blockchain security companies - Paladin Security and HashEx.

"The idea of creating this service came to us through personal experience and frequent requests from the market. We came to understand that creating your own tokens and smart contracts often means thousands of dollars and months of work, with no guarantees that the code will be written without mistakes.

"In our field of work, it is very important to stay ahead of the curve and operate as swiftly as possible, taking various risks into account. This is what guided us to create our No-Code Launch Suite in the form of a smart contract constructor. With our service creating and deploying a smart contract can be done within several minutes, saving projects time and money on token launches while also considerably enhancing security in the DeFi space," stated Alexey Belozertsev, Product Owner at CryptEx.

About CryptEx

CryptEx is a security platform for DeFi projects, founded in 2021 and backed by HashEx - a DeFi security company. CryptEx offers a comprehensive toolkit for projects in the field of cryptocurrencies and has already helped over 600 projects safeguard about $3 billion worth of user funds from a variety of threats, from accidental mistakes in coding to potential dishonesty of founders.

