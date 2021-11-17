Up for auction November 17th, 2021, "Wish" is an original NFT of digital art and unreleased music with real life collectible value, unlocking a private call with Al Jardine, VIP concert tickets, and a physical skateboard signed by Brian Wilson, Mike Love, Al Jardine, Bruce Johnstone, and David Marks.

The World's First NFT by The Beach Boys Cofounder Al Jardine from Miracle Music & SuperRare Up for auction November 17th, 2021, "Wish" is an original NFT of digital art and unreleased music with real life collectible value, unlocking a private call with Al Jardine, VIP concert tickets, and a physical skateboard signed by Brian Wilson, Mike Love, Al Jardine, Bruce Johnstone, and David Marks.

HAWTHORNE, Calif., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SuperRare, the pioneering marketplace for curated NFT artwork, announces a collaboration with Larry Dvoskin, longtime music producer and songwriting partner of The Beach Boys' Al Jardine, to auction the first official NFT from a co-founding member of The Beach Boys.

Original artwork by Marc Jan

WISH is the first NFT by THE BEACH BOYS co-founder Al Jardine .

The NFT titled "Wish" is a multi-layered one-off original consisting of artwork, an advance copy of an unreleased original song, and an unlocking cascade of physical objects and experiences. A portion of the net proceeds will benefit the MusiCares®, the charitable partner of the Recording Academy.

This NFT unlocks an attractive, autographed skateboard signed by all five living Beach Boys cofounders- Brian Wilson, Mike Love, Al Jardine, Bruce Johnstone, and David Marks. The piece was signed in 2012 during the Beach Boys' 50th anniversary tour. The collector will also get a cascade of unlocking Easter eggs including a one-on-one call with Al Jardine, as well as 2 VIP tickets to a future concert at a date and location of your choice. (Subject to reasonable and mutually agreed upon schedules and Covid safety measures.)

The Beach Boys, originally from Hawthorne, California formed in the early 1960s and quickly became one of the cornerstones shaping the sound of rock and roll. Their "Pet Sounds" masterpiece is credited with inspiring The Beatles to record "Sgt Pepper." Sir Paul McCartney is quoted as saying "God Only Knows" is his favorite song which he didn't compose himself. Since their humble first appearances, the Beach Boys have been referred to as "America's Band."

Larry Dvoskin is the founder of Miracle Music Inc., a music production and publishing corporation. Miracle Music Inc. is a collective of studio musicians and producers who have worked with Beyonce, David Bowie, Katy Perry, MGMT, Sean Lennon, Britney Spears, Billy Joel. Since 1993 Dvoskin has helmed various co-writing and production duties with Beach Boy co-founder Al Jardine, the late Carl Wilson, and Al Jardine's son Matthew Jardine.

This year Dvoskin joined NFT Oasis as VP Strategic Projects. NFT Oasis (nftoasis.co) is a Metaverse platform harnessing the revolutionary power of the NFT movement to enable creators to reach the masses through fully immersive virtual reality experiences.

MusiCares is a safety net supporting the health and welfare of the music community. This NFT will help fund MusiCares programs providing support to music people across the US because its creators feel that music gives so much to the world.

Dvoskin says, "Here is my wish. It's a prayer for a new awakening. Where we recognize all people as our brothers and sisters. Where we see how much we share in common, not our differences. Where we lay down our swords and turn them into ploughshares."

LINK: LINK to WISH NFT on SUPERRARE

LARRY DVOSKIN: www.larrydvoskin.com

Twitter @larrydvoskin

Instagram @larrydvoskin

Clubhouse @larrydvoskin

SuperRare: www.superrare.com

MusiCares: www.musicares.org

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Miracle Music Inc.