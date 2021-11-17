UP Fintech Holding Limited to be Added to the MSCI China Small Cap Index

New York, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UP Fintech Holding Limited ("UP Fintech" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: TIGR), a leading online brokerage firm focusing on global investors, today announced that the Company's stock will be added to the MSCI China Small Cap Index, effective as of market close on Nov 30, 2021.

To be added to the MSCI China Small Cap Index is a recognition of the company's growing profile and expanding user base that spans multiple international markets. Growth was driven by enhanced platform capabilities and rising demand for convenient access to global brokerage services.

According to MSCI, the MSCI China Small Cap Index is designed to measure the performance of the small cap segment of the Chinese equity market. With 254 constituents, the index represents approximately 14% of the free float-adjusted market capitalization of the China equity universe.

Founded in 2014, the Company enables global investors to trade equities in The U.S., U.K., Hong Kong, Singapore, and Australia as well as futures, options, and funds. Since entering the Singapore market in 2020, the company has leveraged its internationalization strategy to rapidly scale its client base and strengthen its global reputation. In the second quarter of this year, over 60% of the Company's newly funded accounts were derived from international markets. Going forward, UP Fintech will continue to invest in enhancing its platform capabilities and further expanding its global presence.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other statements, the business outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as the Company's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on Forms 20-F and 6-K, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the Company's growth strategies; trends and competition in global financial markets; the effects of the global COVID-19 pandemic; and governmental policies relating to the Company's industry and general economic conditions in China and other countries. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

View original content:

SOURCE UP Fintech Holding Limited