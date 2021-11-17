TD Bank Launches Aira Service for All Stores The Bank will work with Aira to deliver real-time information to blind and low-vision customers at TD Bank locations

CHERRY HILL, N.J., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank®, announced the integration of Aira in all TD Bank stores, optimizing independence and accessibility for blind and low-vision individuals. Through TD Bank's initiative with Aira, TD Bank customers will now receive free access to Aira technology (and service) in any of the Bank's 1,100+ stores from Maine to Florida.

America's Most Convenient Bank. (PRNewsFoto/TD Bank)

Aira uses the latest, personalized technology to connect blind and low-vision individuals with highly trained, remotely located visual interpreters and navigators, who use live-stream video to translate visual information into descriptive audio at the touch of a button—enhancing everyday efficiency, engagement and independence.

"TD is continuously looking for ways to improve experiences for all customers, including those with disabilities, through innovative products and services like Aira," said Steve Turley, Head of Consumer Distribution Strategy, Planning and Innovation at TD Bank. "By working with Aira to bring this technology to blind and low-vision customers, we are demonstrating our commitment to inclusion and diversity and taking an exciting step towards empowering our customers to feel comfortable, safe and independent interacting with us via whatever channel they choose, including our store locations."

Aira's service, accessed via a mobile app, feeds visual information through the user's smartphone camera to a live agent. The app is free to download and available in the Apple App and Google Play stores. Agents can then assist users with their banking needs such as properly lining up in a store, walking to an office, or helping the customer navigate the TD app or website. At TD sponsored events, Aira can reduce the stresses of navigating crowds and new spaces, so customers can better enjoy events.

"We are honored to work with TD Bank to help connect more people to our service—but more importantly to the world around them," said Troy Otillio, CEO of Aira. "Our goal is to help more people learn, work and enjoy their lives more fully by giving them access to the visual information they need on the go."

About TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank®

TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank, is one of the 10 largest banks in the U.S., providing more than 9.6 million customers with a full range of retail, small business and commercial banking products and services at more than 1,100 convenient locations throughout the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, Metro D.C., the Carolinas and Florida. In addition, TD Bank and its subsidiaries offer customized private banking and wealth management services through TD Wealth®, and vehicle financing and dealer commercial services through TD Auto Finance. TD Bank is headquartered in Cherry Hill, N.J. To learn more, visit www.td.com/us. Find TD Bank on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TDBank and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/TDBank_US and www.twitter.com/TDNews_US.

TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank, is a member of TD Bank Group and a subsidiary of The Toronto-Dominion Bank of Toronto, Canada, a top 10 financial services company in North America. The Toronto-Dominion Bank trades on the New York and Toronto stock exchanges under the ticker symbol "TD". To learn more, visit www.td.com/us.

About Aira

Aira is a service that connects people who are blind or have low vision to highly trained, remotely located agents. At the touch of a button, Aira delivers instant access to visual information, enhancing everyday efficiency, engagement and independence. To learn more, visit the Aira home page, or download the app (available on iOS and Android) from www.aira.io/app.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE TD Bank