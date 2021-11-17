Oxi Fresh Plans Expansion in Los Angeles

LAKEWOOD, Colo., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oxi Fresh Carpet Cleaning, one of the nation's greenest and fastest-growing carpet cleaning franchises, is looking to expand the brand in California to cover demand in Los Angeles and surrounding communities.

(PRNewsfoto/Oxi Fresh)

Oxi Fresh plans to have franchise locations operating throughout the greater Los Angeles area, covering everywhere from Burbank to Huntington Beach. With 30 protected territories available in a carpet cleaning franchise system that has seen robust growth, this could be an excellent opportunity for the right entrepreneur.

"The Los Angeles area and surrounding suburbs are ready for more Oxi Fresh Carpet Cleaning franchise locations," said Matt Kline, Director of Franchise of Development. "We'd love to see these territories in the hands of qualified, talented entrepreneurs within the next year."

Throughout 2021, Oxi Fresh has awarded dozens of new franchise locations throughout Indiana, Kentucky, Minnesota, Texas, California, Washington, Virginia, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, Nebraska, Georgia, Florida, New York, Nevada, and British Columbia. This recent expansion puts the company at nearly 500 locations across the United States and Canada.

Oxi Fresh has no plans to slow down growth any time soon; there are currently over 300 locations available in the United States and Canada. Target areas for new locations include Oregon, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New York, Alabama, and the cities of Los Angeles and Tampa.

A major reason for this growth is Oxi Fresh's advanced support system, centralized Scheduling Center, and innovative marketing programs. These tools provide Oxi Fresh's carpet cleaning franchisees the opportunity to focus on business development rather than just daily operations.

With over 450 locations in the U.S. and Canada, quality territories such as these are becoming rarer and rarer. Based on growth rates seen in other California locations, Los Angeles could be a strong starting point for the right entrepreneur.

Oxi Fresh Carpet Cleaning – An Innovative Cleaner

The carpet cleaning franchise company has, since first opening in 2006, stood out in its industry. This is thanks to many things, but the first most people will encounter is Oxi Fresh's green, fast-drying cleaning system. Rather than rely on traditional steam cleaning practices that saturate carpets, Oxi Fresh employs a low-moisture cleaning method.

"Our green concept is revolutionary," said Jonathan Barnett, founder and CEO. "We've created an environmentally friendly cleaning system that combines the best equipment with the highest quality products. Through our network of customer service-focused franchisees, customers receive high-quality cleanings that dry in just about one hour."

Furthering the efforts of the carpet cleaning franchisees is Oxi Fresh's advanced support system, including its centralized Scheduling Center and innovative marketing programs. These tools provide Oxi Fresh's franchisees the opportunity to focus on business development rather than mere daily tasks.

"With hundreds of locations throughout the United States and Canada, we want to keep pushing forward and continue our mission of providing communities with access to high quality, eco-friendly carpet cleaning services," said Jonathan Barnett, founder and CEO. "We are eager to expand in Los Angeles and further strengthen our presence throughout Southern California."

About Oxi Fresh Carpet Cleaning®

Through innovative products and modern technology, Oxi Fresh Carpet Cleaning offers green carpet cleanings and exceptional results. The company's powerful combination of knowledgeable people, innovative technology, and strong processes has landed the brand in Entrepreneur magazine's Franchise 500, ranked in Inc. magazine's Inc. 500|5000, and saw them named as one of "America's Best Franchises to Buy," by Forbes magazine. Oxi Fresh has over 450 locations throughout the United States and Canada, with more locations currently in development. For more information, visit oxifresh.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Oxi Fresh Carpet Cleaning