MYOS CORP Asks Shareholders to Provide Email for Company Updates

CEDAR KNOLLS, N.J., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MYOS CORP ("MYOS" or the "Company"), a research-based advanced nutrition company with divisions that address both Human Nutrition and Animal Health, is asking its shareholders to send contact information and a preferred email address to the company for use in future communications.

All shareholders who wish to receive Company updates should email MYOS at info@myoscorp.com and provide the following:

Name

Email Address

Mailing Address

Phone Number

Total number of shares owned

For questions regarding your MYOS CORP shares, please call MYOS transfer agent, Transhare, at (303) 662-1112 or email Kim Whiteside at kwhiteside@Transhare.com.

All other questions should be directed to Dante Carnevale at dcarnevale@myoscorp.com.

Investor Relations

Dante Carnevale

848-565-8163

dcarnevale@myoscorp.com

About MYOS CORP

MYOS CORP (MYOS), "The Muscle Company ® ", is a Cedar Knolls, NJ-based advanced nutrition company that develops and markets products that improve muscle health and performance. MYOS is the owner of Fortetropin®, a fertilized egg yolk-based product manufactured via a proprietary process to retain and optimize its biological activity. Fortetropin has been clinically shown to increase muscle size, lean body mass, and reduce muscle atrophy. MYOS believes Fortetropin has the potential to redefine existing standards of physical health and wellness and produces muscle health support products featuring Fortetropin under the names of Yolked®, Physician Muscle Health Formula®, and MYOS Canine Muscle Formula® (Original & Vet Strength). For more information, please visit www.myoscorp.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those projected or implied in any forward-looking statements. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to those relating to product and customer demand, market acceptance of our products, the ability to create new products through research and development, the successful results of strategic initiatives, the success of our products, including Yolked®, Physician Muscle Health Formula®, MYOS Canine Muscle Formula®, and MYOS Enteral Nutrition Formula™, the success of our research and development, the results of the clinical evaluation of Fortetropin® and its effects, the ability to enter into new partnership opportunities and the success of our existing partnerships, the ability to generate revenue and cash flow from sales of our products, the ability to increase our revenue and gross profit margins, the ability to achieve a sustainable, profitable business, the effect of adverse economic conditions, including as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the ability to protect our intellectual property rights, competition from other providers and products, risks in product development, our ability to raise capital to fund continuing operations, and other factors. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement for events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made except as required by law.

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. Our products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

