Mueller Sports Medicine Announces Exclusive Partnership With Handy Gym™, The Smallest Gym In The World

PRAIRIE DU SAC, Wis., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Whether looking for an ideal holiday gift idea or getting a head start on New Year's resolutions, Mueller Sports Medicine has a very innovative new fitness product to meet those needs.

"Handy Gym is ideal for full body training, body strengthening, muscle toning and injury prevention."

Handy Gym™ uses unique NASA-engineered flywheel technology to create resistance without the use of heavy, cumbersome weights. You can track your progress via your mobile phone that also includes hundreds of exercises. The lightweight design at two pounds makes it portable and versatile for a variety of different needs.

The innovative technology uses customizable resistance training (Inertial Technology) for a personalized, powerful fitness experience. With the inertial discs and pulley, there are 12 different levels of resistance.

Inertial Technology is a new type of strength training method which is independent of gravity and it allows resistance training without lifting even one pound, thus offering stronger and safer fitness results. The technology was originally developed for NASA astronauts. Handy Gym™ then incorporated that technology in response to Manuel Montes and his 11-year battle with Parkinson's Disease as he struggled with energy, effort and motivation.

His main goal was to create a portable gym that allowed him to workout whenever he wanted, wherever he wanted and however he wanted, in a safe, new and comfortable way.

"Handy Gym™ is ideal for full body training, body strengthening, muscle toning and injury prevention," said John Cayer, President of Mueller Sports Medicine. "The flywheel mechanism provides a seldom used training modality that maximizes force output. It's a versatile option for those who don't want to waste time going to the gym, have limited space, travel often or want a quick and easy setup for a workout."

Handy Gym™ is available in three options.

1. Handy Gym GO has maximum power of 40 pounds

2. Handy Gym ELITE has maximum power of 150 pounds

3. Handy Gym PRO has maximum power of 220 pounds and features the most robust package of accessories, including:

2 "High-Power" Red Discs (220 pounds per square inch inertia each)

2 "Medium-Power" Blue Discs (135 pounds per square inch inertia each)

2 "Low-Power" Yellow Discs (90 pounds per square inch inertia each)

Double Pulley

Loop Strap

Handgrip

2 Handles

2 Wall Plates

Belt

Door Stopper

Ankle Strap

Platform

Backpack

Sack

USB Cable

An app that provides exercises, video and encoder that tracks your workout in real time. Encoder is available for PRO line only.

Handy Gym™ launch will feature a full digital advertising program, featuring video content which explains the technology and benefits of its small, compact size. The video content is included here: https://youtu.be/qcsrovITEGo.

Handy Gym™ can be found online at Handygymdynamic.com.

ABOUT MUELLER SPORTS MEDICINE

Mueller Sports Medicine, Inc. was founded more than 60 years ago by former University of Wisconsin basketball player turned registered pharmacist Curt Mueller who coined the term "sports medicine." The company was based on developing better products to protect athletes from injury and enhance their performance and has expanded into the overall health and wellness segment for all audiences.

Mueller, which continues to be a family-owned company, was the first company to offer knee braces with the patented Triaxial Hinge (U.S. Patent Nos. 4,726,362 and 4,573,455) designed to properly track the knee joint and provide near-normal motion. Other products include HydraCinn® fabric, a moisture-management system that is soft, comfortable, durable, and breathable for long term use, Mueller® Green, an earth-friendly line of braces and supports, and Mueller® TYPHOON Kinesiology Tape, featuring a revolutionary wave pattern adhesive that moves with the skin and muscles. Other brands include Sport Care®, Thor®, Omniforce®, PFTape®, Hot Stuff®, Hg80® featuring HydraCinn® fabric, Stickum™, MTape®, ProStrips®, Athletic Care®, Recoil® and Quench Gum®.

The extensive line of sports medicine products can be found in more than 100 countries. www.muellersportsmed.com.

MUELLER SPORTS MEDICINE ANNOUNCES EXCLUSIVE PARTNERSHIP WITH HANDY GYMTM, THE SMALLEST GYM IN THE WORLD

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Mueller Sports Medicine