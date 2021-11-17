Kathy Bloomgarden Named 'CEO of the Year' by PRNews PR Platinum Awards

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ruder Finn CEO Kathy Bloomgarden has been named the 2021 Winner for CEO of the Year by PRNews' PR Platinum Awards.

Bloomgarden was awarded the CEO of the Year Award for her outstanding leadership of Ruder Finn. The PR Platinum Awards are about honoring those who "have reached the pinnacle of innovation and industry knowledge" are about "being bold, having that, 'X-factor' and achieving groundbreaking results," said PRNews Content Director Erika Bradbury.

"I am honored to be awarded with this esteemed recognition! I'm thankful to the global Ruder Finn community as well as our clients, who entrust me with their leadership. Thank you to PRNews for this accolade," said Bloomgarden. When the pandemic began, Bloomgarden instituted "Coffee with Kathy" sessions, where she had one-on-one meetings with employees of all levels. She provided account teams with additional support and guidance, and implemented G.E.M. recognition for individuals or teams who "Go the Extra Mile." This last year, she played a key role in executing two acquisitions: jacobstahl, a full-service PR and marketing communications agency; and Osmosis Films, a full-service creative agency and production company. She was instrumental in the launch of the Ruder Finn FutureThink Index, a study that measures how Americans think about the future and how business leaders play a deciding role in shaping their "FutureThink." Bloomgarden has further been critical in driving the expansion of RF's TechLab, which explores emerging tech in AI, voice, VR/AR and robotics, and develops AI-driven apps, analytics tools and voice skills.

In addition, Ruder Finn was awarded an Honorable Mention for Large Agency of the Year. These awards were presented at a virtual awards gala on November 16, 2021.

