ATLANTA, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- InComm Payments, a leading healthcare payments technology company, today announced that InComm Healthcare is launching an expanded healthcare benefit center, which will further improve the online user experience for health plan members. Health plans implementing this benefit center solution will enable their members to view and manage all of their supplemental benefits conveniently through the new website and mobile app.

InComm Healthcare Launches New Online Benefits Center for Healthcare Plans

Health plan members' dashboards will be accessible through MyBenefitsCenter.com, and each member's view will be customized to their specific benefits. Features of the new benefit center include:

Available balance, delineated by benefit program/type

Transaction history

Preferred providers/in-network store locator

How to shop/eligible products

Online shopping, available through the benefit center

Health plans will also be able to further customize several options and brand the site to match their plan.

InComm Healthcare provides healthcare plans with a program through which they can allocate funds towards select key healthcare benefits, such as:

Over-the-counter (OTC) products

Healthy foods

Dental, vision and hearing

Home-delivered meals and produce

Transportation

Internet and utility bill payments

In-home care

Incentives & rewards

Health plans can mix and match several benefits on one configurable card, and program management is further simplified through comprehensive compliance reporting by benefit category.

"As we've enabled more and more health plans to offer Medicare supplemental benefits on a single benefit card, our roadmap has grown to include an online member experience that reflects this same level of efficiency and user-friendliness," said Brian Parlotto, Executive Vice President at InComm Payments. "The new Benefits Center will help members visualize their benefits packages and encourage them to take full advantage of all available benefits with the most possible convenience."

To learn more about InComm Healthcare's new Benefit Center or become a partner, visit MyBenefitsCenter.com.

About InComm Healthcare

InComm Healthcare is the leader in innovative payment platforms and restricted-spend capabilities, serving more than 320 healthcare plans, reaching seven million cardholders. Our proprietary OTC network currently consists of 62,000+ retailers. Our online and mail order options give your members the convenience they expect. Our new InComm Healthcare Benefit Card is revolutionizing supplemental benefits by allowing the flexibility to combine multiple benefits all on one card including OTC products, healthy foods, produce/meal delivery, dental/vision/hearing, and more. Learn more at https://www.incomm.com/products/healthcare-solutions/.

About InComm Payments

InComm Payments is a global leader in innovative payments technology. Leveraging dynamic technology and proven expertise, InComm Payments delivers enhanced end-to-end payment platforms and emerging financial technology solutions that help businesses grow across a wide range of industries including retail, healthcare, tolling & transit, incentives, mobile payments and financial services. By enabling omnichannel connections to an ever-expanding consumer base in an increasingly digital ecosystem, InComm Payments creates seamless and valuable commerce experiences across the globe. With more than 29 years of experience, over 500,000 points of distribution, 402 global patents and a presence in more than 30 countries, InComm Payments leads the payments industry from its headquarters in Atlanta, Ga. Learn more at www.InCommPayments.com.

