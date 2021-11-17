Acid League Breathes New Life Into Cooking Staples With Living Pantry Launch Brand Debuts 17 New Products In Largest Launch To Date

TORONTO, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Acid League , a disruptor in culinary-driven foods and beverages, today launches Living Pantry, a line of 17 pantry products that reinvent traditional condiments and cooking staples. The line includes a variety of Living Vinegars, EVOO, soup and sauce starters, condiments, and hot sauces. Each product within the Living Pantry line is thoughtfully designed to bring accessible, yet luxurious flavor to any meal.

Each of the 17 products in Acid League's Living Pantry line offers unexpected, bold flavors, with products such as Rare Citrus Vinegar, Roasted Vegetable Balsamic, Wild Mushroom Starter, Caramelized Fish Sauce, and more. Living Pantry items are available direct-to-consumer at www.acidleague.com . With products starting at $16, the line includes:

Vinegar: Rare Citrus, Vermouth Rosso, Bourbon Barrel ACV, Wild Berry Balsamic, and Roasted Vegetable Balsamic

EVOO Oils: Single Varietal Spanish Arbequina and Empeltre

Soup & Sauce Starters: Wild Mushroom and Red Wine Vegetable

Sauces & Condiments: Worcestershire, Caramelized Fish Sauce, Oak-Aged Tamari, All The Alliums, Liquid Kimchi, and Saffron Gold

Hot Sauce: Sichuan Málà and Baton Rouge

"Living Pantry is hands down our most exciting launch to date," says Scott Friedmann, Founder and CEO of Acid League. "We created versions of pantry staples that have never been reimagined - fish sauce, hot sauce, Worcestershire, soup starters, and more - bringing consumers high-quality, flavorful, and well-designed products that encourage creativity in the kitchen. Whether or not you're a foodie or cook, every single one of these products can power up even the simplest meal."

Unlike traditional condiments, Acid League's Living Pantry products bring a design lens to an otherwise tired category. While consumers typically hide condiments and pantry staples away, these products are meant to be showcased and live proudly on tables and countertops.

This launch follows the success of Acid League's Proxies (non-alcoholic wine alternatives) and Living Tonics (Apple Cider Vinegar + functional ingredients designed to reinvent the morning routine), alongside DTC and retail vinegar, vinaigrettes, hot sauces, and more.

For more information about Acid League and to purchase Living Pantry and other products in its line of disruptive pantry staples, please visit www.acidleague.com .

About Acid League

Acid League is a one-of-a-kind pioneer of acid-driven food and drinks, including Living Vinegars , Living Vinaigrettes , Living Tonics , Experimental Editions and Wine Proxies . Founded by a group of diverse personalities — including food scientists, a serial entrepreneur and a wine and sake expert — Acid League can ferment virtually anything into vinegar to create a multitude of new flavor profiles and product offerings that cross a mix of categories. Using ingredients like coffee, bourbon, cantaloupe juice, saffron, chamomile, fresh strawberry juice and kombu, Acid League is transforming pantries with unique, flavor-forward living vinegars, limited-edition shrubs, vinaigrettes, jams, sauces, dressings, spices, and more. Acid League products are available in Whole Foods Markets nationwide, at other select retailers and online at www.acidleague.com . For more information about Acid League, please visit www.acidleague.com .

Media Contact

Power Digital Marketing

acidleague@powerdigital.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Acid League