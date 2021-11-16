UserZoom Expands Footprint in Tech, Financial Services and Healthcare Company grows over 40% and adds executives from HP and Google

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UserZoom, the leader in Experience Insights Management (XIM), finished 2021 by expanding its footprint in key industry verticals including software, financial services, healthcare, and CPG. The company grew over 40% year-over-year in the first three quarters of 2021 and now has over 950 customers worldwide, including 50% of the Fortune 100 covering major global banks, leading retailers, social media innovators, customer-driven healthcare brands, and software firms.

Visit www.userzoom.com (PRNewsfoto/UserZoom)

At a time when breakthrough digital experiences are no longer optional, enterprises across the globe are recognizing that user experience (UX) is a critical driver of growth, impacting customer acquisition, engagement and loyalty. By providing deep customer insights through its proprietary research and testing platform, UserZoom is helping companies meet the moment. In September 2020, UserZoom raised $100 million in a funding round led by Owl Rock Capital to build out its XIM solution, which is proven to help businesses develop and improve powerful digital experiences.

"Even as business leaders recognize the critical importance of powerful digital experiences, far too many companies are relying on bad data, gut feel and anecdotal evidence when designing customer journeys," said Alfonso de la Nuez, Co-Founder and Co-CEO, UserZoom. "This has a real cost, in terms of abandoned transactions, reduced loyalty and decreased market share. By delivering actionable high quality insights developed through a combination of qualitative and quantitative research, then helping businesses connect those insights to their most important performance metrics, we empower our customers to make confident, customer-focused decisions that drive growth, de-risk product development and deliver competitive advantage.

Expanded Leadership Team to Scale Business

UserZoom's headcount increased by 35% through the first 10 months of 2021, and the company added experienced senior talent to its leadership team including Chief Financial Officer Gregg Hampton and Chief Marketing Officer Sophie Chesters. Hampton joined from Apttus, a middle office software platform that automates relationship management processes. He previously held various positions at HP, including General Manager of Enterprise Software and Vice President of Finance, while Chesters previously held leadership roles at Medallia, a leading experience management SaaS platform, and Google. Additionally, Laurie Schultz joined UserZoom's Board of Directors, bringing over three decades of business development experience to the company, along with a proven track record of delivering technology solutions to the market.

Product Innovation for Deeper Insights and Better Decisions

UserZoom also made significant investments in its offerings with its industry-first QXscore, a standardized score for measuring the user experience (UX) of a company's digital properties, products, and services over time, and relative to competitors. QXscore quantifies user and customer attitudes and behaviors into a single score on a 100-point scale, aligning experience performance to strategic business KPIs, and surfacing opportunities for improvement.

Earlier this year, UserZoom announced the acquisition of EnjoyHQ, the market-leading experience insights hub, to bolster the company's ResearchOps (ReOps) capabilities. EnjoyHQ allows researchers to centralize and organize customer feedback and research findings into a single location, helping teams to better consolidate and collaborate regardless of where that data originated from.

"As companies build their customer base and expand their digital offerings, the demand for data and insights grows exponentially," said Sophie Chesters, Chief Marketing Officer at UserZoom. "Innovation requires a deep understanding of the end user and the ability to cascade those user insights throughout the organization in a systematic and holistic way. UserZoom pioneered the delivery of fast, rich insights at scale, and we're excited to continue working with top brands to shape the future of digital experience."

About UserZoom

UserZoom is the all-in-one Experience Insights Management (XIM) solution. Its platform and services provide the quantitative and qualitative insights essential to measuring and improving digital experience. With offices in four countries, the company helps global brands such as Google, Oracle, Aetna, Santander, News UK and half of the Fortune 100 raise the bar for an outstanding digital experience. To learn more, visit www.UserZoom.com.

Media Contact:

Brian Janson

Prosek Partners on behalf of UserZoom

Pro-UserZoom@prosek.com

(845) 705-2511

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE UserZoom