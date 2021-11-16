San Francisco Mayor London Breed Joins Speaker Lineup at NCIA's 7th Annual Cannabis Business Summit & Expo

Mayor Breed to give welcome address at the most influential event in the cannabis industry

WASHINGTON, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Cannabis Industry Association ("NCIA"), the largest and oldest national trade association advancing the interests of the cannabis industry, today announces San Francisco Mayor London Breed will deliver welcoming remarks at the 7th Annual Cannabis Business Summit & Expo , taking place December 15 - 17, 2021 at the Moscone Center in San Francisco.

Mayor Breed's appearance at NCIA's 7th Annual Cannabis Business Summit & Expo takes place as the city marks the 30th anniversary of the 1991 "Proposition P" ballot initiative that legalized medical cannabis in San Francisco, and the 25th anniversary of California's landmark Proposition 215, which extended medical legalization statewide.

Elected in 2018, Mayor Breed is a member of the Democratic party, known for her support for a more equitable and just San Francisco for all. In her term, she has aided in creating programs to provide shelter and care for the homeless, as well as affordable housing and workforce development programs, to ensure all San Franciscans have access to a thriving economy.

Mayor Breed's remarks are scheduled for 10 a.m. PST on Thursday, December 16, 2021. To register for media passes, please visit the event's Media Inquiries page and reach out to nciarsvp@mattio.com .

"We are honored to welcome Mayor London Breed to our marquee event of the year," says Aaron Smith, NCIA co-founder and CEO. "The modern cannabis industry would not be where it is today without the unwavering support of San Francisco's advocates and lawmakers over the past 25 years, and we look forward to sharing her invaluable insights with the wider NCIA community."

NCIA's Cannabis Business Summit & Expo is the industry's most influential national B2B trade show, presenting an exclusive lineup of education, exhibitors, and experiences under one roof. Mayor Breed joins the event's program of over 125 esteemed speakers, representing industry leaders, advocates, and activists, including Troy Datcher, Marvin Washington, Rachael Rapinoe, Calvin Johnson, Jr., and Anna Symonds. Click here to view the full agenda. In addition, #CannaBizSummit 2021 will showcase more than 80 education sessions and hundreds of exhibitors.

For more information about the 7th Annual Cannabis Business Summit & Expo, visit CannabisBusinessSummit.com . All tickets can be purchased online. Licensed retailers, distributors, infused product manufacturers, and cultivators with a valid state license will be able to attend the Cannabis Business Summit & Expo free of charge.

About The National Cannabis Industry Association

Founded in 2010, NCIA is the oldest, largest and most effective trade association representing legal cannabis businesses. We are committed to promoting the growth of a responsible, sustainable, and inclusive cannabis industry and work for a favorable social, economic, and regulatory environment for that industry throughout the United States. NCIA's events are the only cannabis industry events with proceeds supporting national cannabis policy reform efforts.

Our membership comprises hundreds of forward-thinking businesses and tens-of-thousands of cannabis professionals from coast to coast. NCIA is leading the charge to protect the legal cannabis industry, defend our state laws and advance federal policy reforms. Successful businesses are joining NCIA every day to become stronger, smarter, and more prosperous by working together to defend and expand the responsible cannabis industry.

