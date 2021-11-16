PerfectServe Announces New Platform to Accelerate Speed to Care, Drive Better Outcomes for Patients, Providers, and Healthcare Organizations

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PerfectServe® , a leading provider of cloud-based clinical collaboration and provider scheduling solutions, today announced PerfectServe Unite. The new platform builds on the company's extensive experience designing award-winning technology to form one seamless, end-to-end platform for healthcare scheduling and communication.

PerfectServe Unite is powered by an industry-standard intelligent rules engine.

PerfectServe Unite frees medical teams from juggling multiple disconnected applications with cumbersome workflows that contribute to delays and unnecessary frustration. Now, one platform can manage everything they need — including care team communication, multichannel patient outreach, creation of physician schedules, and more — while connecting the entire care continuum.

"We know that every clinician wants to spend more time with patients, and the ability to gain productivity from technology like PerfectServe Unite allows them to do just that," said PerfectServe CEO Guillaume Castel. "It's a big win clinically and operationally, and for the administration of the health system and the physician groups, it's a big win financially. The platform allows teams on the ground to worry less about workflows and processes — which we can standardize and automate — and more about providing excellent patient care."

PerfectServe Unite encompasses four integrated solutions to address different areas of scheduling, communication, and collaboration:

Clinical Collaboration ingests information from multiple clinical systems, simplifies complex care coordination workflows, and delivers the right message to the right person at the right time with communication powered by Dynamic Intelligent Routing™ . ingests information from multiple clinical systems, simplifies complex care coordination workflows, and delivers the right message to the right person at the right time with communication powered by

Provider Scheduling powered by Lightning Bolt reduces provider burnout and saves administrators' time by building optimized schedules that are complete, accurate, and equitable. The powerful solution also improves patient access by marrying provider schedules with patient demand.

Patient Engagement supports patients and families before, during, and after care with secure text message outreach, video visits, virtual waiting room functionality, and more.

Practice Communication eliminates avoidable interruptions — during or after office hours — with an automated answering service solution that uses dependable call and message routing, provider settings, and on-call schedules to direct all practice communication to the right place.

With Unite, PerfectServe gives healthcare organizations the ability to build the entire scheduling and communications ecosystem on a common platform. Rather than using multiple point solutions to manage functions like care team communication, nursing alerts and alarms, transfer center communication, patient engagement, and employed physician answering services — along with many disparate scheduling systems across the enterprise — PerfectServe Unite allows provider organizations to use one platform that addresses all clinical care team members, takes into account their nuanced workflows, and frees them of the need to think about granular processes.

"In a technology environment rife with consolidation, Unite shows that PerfectServe is still firmly committed to leading the pack on focus and innovation in the healthcare communication space," said PerfectServe Chief Medical Officer Rodrigo Martínez, MD. "There are still a lot of redundant, inefficient, or simply broken processes that exist within healthcare organizations of all sizes, and Unite is a significant step in the direction of better care for patients and increased job satisfaction for clinicians."

"We've worked with PerfectServe for three and a half years now, and they've been much more than just another vendor for us," said Health First Chief Medical Information Officer Douglas McKee, MD. "They've been a true strategic partner as we've examined our road map for communications, and with the rollout of Unite, I'm confident that we'll be able to tap into different and deeper functionalities of the platform to improve patient access and speed to care."

PerfectServe has a long history of building class-leading products that deliver tangible results and providing unparalleled customer support . With Unite, PerfectServe points the way to the next generation of care delivery by facilitating fewer communication errors and delays, improved speed to care, fairer and more complete provider schedules, increased patient and provider satisfaction, faster physician response times, and increased nurse and physician time at the bedside — all on one platform.

About PerfectServe

PerfectServe accelerates speed to care by optimizing provider schedules, streamlining clinical communication, and engaging patients and their families in the care experience. Our cloud-based software simplifies complex clinical workflows and schedules with secure and timely communication by dynamically routing messages to the right person at the right time. We drive more efficient care collaboration in all settings to improve patient outcomes and bring joy back to caregivers. PerfectServe has more than 20 years of experience and is a trusted partner to more than 500 hospitals and 30,000 medical practices.

