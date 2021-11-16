ParkHub Names Danielle Kormushoff as Chief Technology Officer

DALLAS, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading B2B parking technology provider, ParkHub, today announced Danielle Kormushoff has been named Chief Technology Officer. As the company's CTO, Kormushoff will spearhead research and development strategies integral to the company's growth.

"There's no better testament of a leader's capability than a track record of commitment and drive," said ParkHub's founder and Chief Executive Officer, George Baker Sr. "Danielle has performed above and beyond throughout her tenure at ParkHub, and I am thrilled to see the influence she will bring to the company through this promotion."

Since 2016, Kormushoff has guided ParkHub's products from ideation to fruition, creating executable roadmaps that enabled the company to scale quickly. Before joining ParkHub. Kormushoff worked at HomeJoy, a $40MM Google Ventures portco, formalizing communication and feedback strategies to optimize product release and feedback cycles. She also spent time at Nielsen, leading the development and launch of an IoT-focused custom research survey product.

ParkHub's innovative technology facilitates flexible payment options and provides real-time analytics. The company's industry-leading products integrate with numerous ticketing and parking reservation providers, and its clients include professional sports teams, premier entertainment venues, universities, and state parks across the United States.

"I've been fortunate over the past six years to have worn many hats that have allowed me to contribute to the growth and success of ParkHub's R&D team and product," commented Kormushoff on the promotion. "I am excited to harness the nimble strategy and talent that propelled the company to its current state while driving the company's technology function to greater heights in order to achieve our ambitious goals over the next phase of growth."

ParkHub is optimizing the world's journeys by providing cutting-edge enterprise technology to support the destination industry. The company's products offer contactless payment options, real-time operational data, robust performance analytics, and leading integrations with ticketing and parking reservation providers. For more information, visit parkhub.com .

