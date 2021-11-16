March Networks Achieves Certification for Cybersecure Business Practices

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - March Networks®, a global video surveillance and video-based business intelligence leader, is pleased to announce tha it has achieved CyberSecure Canada certification, developed by the Canadian Centre for Cyber Security, Canada's authority on cybersecurity.

March Networks helps organizations transform video into business intelligence through the integration of surveillance video, analytics, and data from business systems and IoT devices. (CNW Group/MARCH NETWORKS CORPORATION)

In order to become certified, an organization must put into place the requirements of the 13 security control areas developed by the Centre. Examples of these control areas include developing an incident response plan, implementing strong user authentication, providing employee training, implementing data recovery methods, and ensuring encryption across all data. After implementing the requirements, an organization must go through a rigorous audit by an accredited certification body. March Networks is pleased to have been successful in the implementation of these stringent requirements.

"March Networks' solutions are deployed by some of the world's largest banks, retailers, and transit agencies, organizations with the most demanding cybersecurity requirements," said Net Payne, Chief Sales & Marketing Officer for March Networks. "Our complete end-to-end approach to cybersecurity – covering our people, products and processes – enables us to continually meet these rigorous standards year after year. Achievement of this certification is further evidence of our commitment to cybersecurity and data protection."

March Networks' holistic approach to cybersecurity involves a 360° view of all areas of its business – from product development and source code management, to operational processes such as securing corporate technology infrastructure. It also includes internal processes incorporating security controls, employee education, and the protection of customers' data and privacy. The company's Network Operations Center, for example, operates with extensive physical access and networking controls and restrictions to ensure the security of customer data. The company also participates in comprehensive security audits and penetration testing on a regular basis, as well as when initiated by its large enterprise customers seeking to confirm the security of their video solution provider.

In addition, March Networks takes a proactive approach to identifying potential vulnerabilities in its products. The company's Security Updates and Advisories program involves regularly tracking US-CERT reports on identified vulnerabilities, conducting in-depth investigations when required, and alerting customers and partners to any necessary software updates via email alerts and information posted on the March Networks website and Partner Portal.

About March Networks

March Networks® helps organizations transform video into business intelligence through the integration of surveillance video, analytics, and data from business systems and IoT devices. Companies worldwide use our software solutions to improve efficiency and compliance, reduce losses and risk, enhance customer service and compete more successfully. With deep roots in video security and networking, March Networks is also recognized as the leader in scalable, enterprise-class video management and hosted services. We are proud to work with many of the world's largest financial institutions, retail brands, cannabis operators and transit authorities, and to deliver our software and systems through an extensive distribution and partner network in more than 70 countries. Founded in 2000, March Networks is headquartered in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. For more information, please visit marchnetworks.com. March Networks and the March Networks logo are trademarks of March Networks Corporation. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE MARCH NETWORKS CORPORATION