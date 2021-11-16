HealthLynked Reports 98% Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth for Third Quarter 2021, 66% Growth Year-to-Date Company continues to execute its growth strategy and expects to up-list to NASDAQ Capital Market in early 2022

NAPLES, Fla., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthLynked Corp. (OTCQB: HLYK), a global healthcare network focused on care management of its members and a provider of healthcare technologies that connects doctors, patients, and medical data, reported its financial results for the third quarter and year-to-date for fiscal year 2021, ended September 30, 2021.

Recent Highlights:

Revenue increased by 98% to $4.0 million in third quarter 2021, compared to $2.0 million in third quarter 2020

Patient appointments increased 24% to 4,181 in third quarter 2021, compared to 3,377 in third quarter 2020.

Time of Service collections increased 33% to $1.0 million in third quarter 2021, compared to $0.8 million in third quarter 2020

Subsidiary ACO Health Partners LLC received $2.4 million in Medicare Shared Savings revenue from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services in third quarter 2021, an increase of 213%, compared to $0.8 million in third quarter 2020

Foundational patient services revenue for Health Services Division increased by 32%, compared to a decrease of 10% in third quarter 2020

QwikCheck V2.0 launched to streamline check-in process and maintain social distancing

Jeffrey Cohen hired as Vice President of Sales to increase revenue from larger markets

Year-to-Date 2021 Highlights:

YTD'21 revenue increased by 66% to $7.5 million , compared to $4.5 million in revenue YTD'20

Patient appointments for the Company's Health Service division increased by 17% to 13,067, compared to YTD'20 patient appointments of 11,139

Time of Service collections increased by 28% to $3.4 million , compared to YTD'20 Time of Service collections of $2.6 million

Dr. Michael Dent, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer commented, "We are very pleased with the significant progress we made during the quarter including robust revenue growth and strong growth in patient volume and time of service collections in our Health Services division. We also grew Medicare Shared Savings from our ACO division by 213% compared to the year ago period. The outstanding performance of the ACO's participating physicians contributed to reducing patient costs while improving outcomes."

George O'Leary, Chief Financial Officer stated, "The Company's recent strength in our financial performance, coupled with improvements in our balance sheet, drove net equity to $8.8 million in the third quarter, a significant increase from $1.4 million at the end of 2020. We are excited about the growth that we are experiencing, and we look forward to continuing to provide value to our patients and shareholders as the Company executes on its business strategy."

About HealthLynked Corp.

HealthLynked Corp. provides a solution for both patient members and providers to improve healthcare through the efficient exchange of medical information. The HealthLynked Network is a cloud-based platform that allows members to connect with their healthcare providers and take more control of their healthcare. Members enter their medical information, including medications, allergies, past surgeries, and personal health records, in one convenient online and secure location, free of charge. Participating healthcare providers can connect with their current and future patients through the system. Benefits to in-network providers include the ability to utilize the HealthLynked patent-pending patient access hub "PAH" for patient analytics. Other benefits for preferred providers include HLYK marketing tools to connect with their active and inactive patients to improve patient retention, access more accurate and current patient information, provide more efficient online scheduling, and to fill last-minute cancelations using the Company's "real-time appointment scheduling" all within its mobile application. Preferred providers pay a monthly fee to access these HealthLynked services. For additional information about HealthLynked Corp., please visit www.healthlynked.com and connect with HealthLynked on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-Looking Statements in this press release, which are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Our actual results, including as a result of any acquisitions, performance, or achievements may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "may," "could," "expect," "intend," "plan," "seek," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "likely," "will," "would" and variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by our management, and us are inherently uncertain. We caution you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which are made as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update publicly any of these forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, new information or future events, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable laws. If we update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that we will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements. Certain risks and uncertainties applicable to our operations and us are described in the "Risk Factors" section of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and in other filings we have made with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These reports are publicly available at www.sec.gov.

Investor Contacts:

Lisa Fortuna or Josh Carroll

HLYK@alpha-ir.com

Other Contacts:

George O'Leary

Chief Financial Officer

goleary@healthlynked.com

(800)-928-7144, ext. 103

William Hayde

Capital Markets Strategist

bhayde@healthlynked.com

(631)-403-4337

HealthLynked Corp.

Selected Consolidated Financial Data

Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 and 2020



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30,



2021



2020



2021



2020 Statement of Operations Data













































Total revenue $ 4,044,719

$ 2,040,155

$ 7,540,033

$ 4,538,605 Net loss $ -368,017

$ -1,734,295

$ -8,697,234

$ -3,832,359























Net loss per share to common stockholders, basic and diluted $ 0

$ -0.01

$ -0.04

$ -0.03 Weighted average number of common shares, basic and diluted

232,203,244



147,366,619



224,658,709



129,234,540

Balance Sheet Data













September 30, 2021

December 31, 2020

Total Assets $ 12,962,112

$ 8,026,548

Total Liabilities $ 4,191,652

$ 6,676,540

Total Shareholders' Equity $ 8,770,460

$ 1,350,008



