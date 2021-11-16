EquityZen Hires Eric Bernstein as COO To Bolster Senior Leadership Team

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EquityZen, an online marketplace for trading pre-IPO employee shares, today announces the appointment of Eric Bernstein as Chief Operating Officer as it continues to experience unprecedented growth. The firm's headcount has nearly doubled since the start of 2021. Year-over-year seller demand, plus the supply of pre-IPO shares on the platform, have also more than doubled as of the third quarter. Buyer demand and transaction volumes have increased markedly.

Eric Bernstein, former President at Broadridge Asset Management Solutions, will oversee Sales, Operations, and Growth and will report to EquityZen CEO Atish Davda.

"Eric brings decades of invaluable experience as a leader of growing organizations in the financial technology space. He will be instrumental in executing tactical and strategic initiatives for the company. I look forward to the opportunities he will unlock for EquityZen as we continue to build a best-in-class marketplace for pre-IPO shares," remarked CEO Atish Davda.

"The opportunity to join an amazing organization and help build scale and accelerate growth is very appealing. The EquityZen team has a high level of energy and entrepreneurial spirit which is inspiring and creates a culture that is unique and exciting. EquityZen is poised for even greater success and I'm looking forward to being an integral part of the leadership team to make that happen," commented Eric Bernstein.

Eric brings over 20 years of financial technology and leadership experience. As President of Broadridge Asset Management Solutions, he was responsible for the operational management and leadership of the business including organic and inorganic growth opportunities across the globe. Eric previously held Chief Customer Success and Chief Operating Officer roles at eFront, and led divisions at Linedata and Sophis.

